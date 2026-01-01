Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Koroleva pri ispolnenii
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Koroleva pri ispolnenii
8.0

Koroleva pri ispolnenii

, 2018
Koroleva pri ispolnenii
Russia / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Koroleva pri ispolnenii
8.0

Cast

Olga Arntgolts
Olga Arntgolts
Veronika
Stanislav Bondarenko
Stanislav Bondarenko
Viktor Levedev
Nikita Tarasov
Nikita Tarasov
Yuliya Chiplieva
Dmitriy Efremov
Andrey Kharybin
Andrey Kharybin
Sergey Kholmogorov
Sergey Kholmogorov
Nikolay Kovbas
Nikolay Kovbas
Anastasiya Mikhaylova
Sergey Neudachin
Vasilisa Perelygina
Vasilisa Perelygina
Director Olha Lysenko
Writer Vasiliy Abdrashitov, Yusuf Roziqov
Composer Sergei Gavrilov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 33 minutes
Production year 2018
Production Hit Film Production
Also known as
Koroleva pri ispolnenii, La reina en ejecucion, The Queen is on Duty, Королева при исполнении

Film rating

8.0
Rate 10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Robonyanya
Robonyanya
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Scary Movie 6
Scary Movie 6
2026, USA, Comedy, Horror
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair
2006, USA, Action, Crime, Thriller
Colony
Colony
2026, South Korea, Action, Horror, Thriller
Pressure
Pressure
2026, Great Britain, Drama, War, History
The Devil Wears Prada 2
The Devil Wears Prada 2
2026, USA, Comedy, Drama
Evolution
Evolution
2026, Spain, Animation
In the Grey
In the Grey
2025, Great Britain / USA, Action, Thriller
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more