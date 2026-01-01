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Koroleva pri ispolnenii
8.0
Koroleva pri ispolnenii
, 2018
Koroleva pri ispolnenii
Russia / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
About
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Cast & Crew
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Filming locations
8.0
Cast
Olga Arntgolts
Veronika
Stanislav Bondarenko
Viktor Levedev
Nikita Tarasov
Yuliya Chiplieva
Dmitriy Efremov
Andrey Kharybin
Sergey Kholmogorov
Nikolay Kovbas
Anastasiya Mikhaylova
Sergey Neudachin
Vasilisa Perelygina
Director
Olha Lysenko
Writer
Vasiliy Abdrashitov
,
Yusuf Roziqov
Composer
Sergei Gavrilov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 33 minutes
Production year
2018
Production
Hit Film Production
Also known as
Koroleva pri ispolnenii, La reina en ejecucion, The Queen is on Duty, Королева при исполнении
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Film rating
8.0
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
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