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Poster of Underclassman
4.9
Kinoafisha Films Underclassman
4.9

Underclassman

, 2005
The Underclassman
USA / Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Underclassman
4.9

Cast

Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon
Tracy 'Tre' Stokes
Shawn Ashmore
Shawn Ashmore
Rob Donovan
Angelo Spizzirri
Kelly Hu
Kelly Hu
Lisa Brooks
Cheech Marin
Cheech Marin
Captain Victor Delgado
Nicole Garza
Johnny Lewis
Johnny Lewis
Bart McCarthy
Earl the Bum
David Michie
Hugh Bonneville
Hugh Bonneville
Headmaster Felix Powers
Roselyn Sanchez
Roselyn Sanchez
Sarah Jane Morris
Director Marcos Siega
Writer Brent Goldberg, David Wagner, Nick Cannon
Composer BT
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 27 November 2009
World premiere 2 September 2005
Release date
29 September 2005 Russia Вест
1 October 2005 Australia
29 September 2005 Belarus
29 September 2005 Kazakhstan
2 September 2005 USA
29 September 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,879,555
Production Underclassman Films Ltd., Miramax, Tapestry Films
Also known as
Underclassman, Aprendiz de detective, Новичок, Desclassificado, Detective a 2 ruote, Kiriarhia tou nomou, Koolidetektiiv, Koulukyttä, L'agent fait ses classes, Osztályalsó, Tajniak z klasa, Teen Cop, Um Tira Acima da Média, Κυριαρχία του νόμου, Μυστικός πράκτορας, Колежанин, Новачок, アンダーカバーコップ, Tajniak z klasą, שוטר סמוי

Film rating

4.9
Rate 10 votes
4.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 5 May 2025

Quotes

[from trailer]
Rob Donovan If I get so much as a scratch on this car, my dad will kill me.
Tracy Stokes [car blows up] Your daddy gon' kill you.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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