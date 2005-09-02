4.9The Underclassman
Underclassman, 2005
USA / Action, Thriller, Crime, Comedy / 18+
Cast
Sarah Jane Morris
Director Marcos Siega
Writer Brent Goldberg, David Wagner, Nick Cannon
Composer BT
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 27 November 2009
World premiere 2 September 2005
Release date
|29 September 2005
|Russia
|Вест
|1 October 2005
|Australia
|29 September 2005
|Belarus
|29 September 2005
|Kazakhstan
|2 September 2005
|USA
|29 September 2005
|Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $25,000,000
Worldwide Gross $5,879,555
Production Underclassman Films Ltd., Miramax, Tapestry Films
Also known as
Underclassman, Aprendiz de detective, Новичок, Desclassificado, Detective a 2 ruote, Kiriarhia tou nomou, Koolidetektiiv, Koulukyttä, L'agent fait ses classes, Osztályalsó, Tajniak z klasa, Teen Cop, Um Tira Acima da Média, Κυριαρχία του νόμου, Μυστικός πράκτορας, Колежанин, Новачок, アンダーカバーコップ, Tajniak z klasą, שוטר סמוי
Updated 5 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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