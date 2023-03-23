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7.6
Kinoafisha
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Miranda's Victim
7.6
Miranda's Victim
, 2023
Miranda's Victim
USA / Biography, Crime, Drama / 18+
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7.6
Miranda's Victim
Trailer
Trailer
Synopsis
The true story of Trish Weir who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation.
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Cast
Mireille Enos
Zeola Weir
Abigail Breslin
Trish Weir
Taryn Manning
Twila Hoffman
Luke Wilson
Lawrence Turoff
Andy Garcia
Alvin Moore
Donald Sutherland
Judge Wren
Emily VanCamp
Ann Weir
Kyle MacLachlan
Chief Justice Earl Warren
Ryan Phillippe
John Flynn
Nolan Gould
James Valenti
Enrique Murciano
Detective Cooley
Brent Sexton
Sergeant Nealis
Director
Michelle Danner
Writer
George Kolber
,
Richard Lasser
,
J. Craig Stiles
Composer
Holly Amber Church
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
2 hours 7 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
29 October 2023
World premiere
23 March 2023
Release date
8 February 2024
Russia
World Pictures
8 February 2024
Azerbaijan
18+
18 January 2024
Bulgaria
25 January 2024
Kazakhstan
18+
8 February 2024
Kyrgyzstan
8 February 2024
Moldova
8 February 2024
Tajikistan
18 January 2024
Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross
$100,302
Production
Navesink River Productions, All in Films, Bee Holder Productions
Also known as
Miranda's Victim, Дьявол в деталях. Дело Миранды, El caso Miranda, Жертва Міранди
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Film rating
7.6
Rate
17
votes
6.7
IMDb
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Updated 19 February 2026
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Miranda's Victim
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Miranda's Victim
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Stills
Quotes
John Flynn
The issue is whether this defendant's confession should have been allowed in evidence.
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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