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Poster of Miranda's Victim
7.6
Miranda's Victim - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Miranda's Victim
7.6

Miranda's Victim

, 2023
Miranda's Victim
USA / Biography, Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Miranda's Victim
7.6
Miranda's Victim - Trailer
Miranda's Victim  Trailer

Synopsis

The true story of Trish Weir who in 1963 was kidnapped and brutally raped by Ernesto Miranda. Committed to putting her assailant in prison, Trish’s life is destroyed by America’s legal system as she triggers a law that transforms the nation.

Cast

Mireille Enos
Mireille Enos
Zeola Weir
Abigail Breslin
Abigail Breslin
Trish Weir
Taryn Manning
Taryn Manning
Twila Hoffman
Luke Wilson
Luke Wilson
Lawrence Turoff
Andy Garcia
Andy Garcia
Alvin Moore
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Judge Wren
Emily VanCamp
Emily VanCamp
Ann Weir
Kyle MacLachlan
Kyle MacLachlan
Chief Justice Earl Warren
Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe
John Flynn
Nolan Gould
Nolan Gould
James Valenti
Enrique Murciano
Enrique Murciano
Detective Cooley
Brent Sexton
Brent Sexton
Sergeant Nealis
Director Michelle Danner
Writer George Kolber, Richard Lasser, J. Craig Stiles
Composer Holly Amber Church
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 2 hours 7 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 October 2023
World premiere 23 March 2023
Release date
8 February 2024 Russia World Pictures
8 February 2024 Azerbaijan 18+
18 January 2024 Bulgaria
25 January 2024 Kazakhstan 18+
8 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
8 February 2024 Moldova
8 February 2024 Tajikistan
18 January 2024 Uzbekistan
Worldwide Gross $100,302
Production Navesink River Productions, All in Films, Bee Holder Productions
Also known as
Miranda's Victim, Дьявол в деталях. Дело Миранды, El caso Miranda, Жертва Міранди

Film rating

7.6
Rate 17 votes
6.7 IMDb
Write review
Updated 19 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Miranda's Victim - Trailer
Miranda's Victim Trailer
Miranda's Victim - Dubbed trailer
Miranda's Victim Dubbed trailer
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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