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Poster of Story of a Love Affair
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Story of a Love Affair
6.8

Story of a Love Affair

, 1950
Cronaca di un amore / Story of a Love Affair
Italy / Romantic, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Story of a Love Affair
6.8

Cast

Lucia Bosé
Lucia Bosé
Paola Molon Fontana
Massimo Girotti
Guido Garroni
Gino Rossi
L'investigatore Carloni
Marika Rowsky
Joy - la mannequin
Ferdinando Sarmi
Enrico Fontana
Rubi Dalma
L'amica snob di Paola
Anita Farra
Un'amica di Paola
Carlo Gazzabini
Nardo Rimediotti
Renato Burrini
Director Michelangelo Antonioni
Writer Francesco Maselli, Michelangelo Antonioni, Daniele D'Anza, Silvio Giovaninetti
Composer Giovanni Fusco
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1950
Online premiere 9 December 2021
World premiere 18 September 1950
Release date
1 October 1950 France
3 November 1950 Italy
8 January 1966 Netherlands
Worldwide Gross $2,104
Production Villani Film
Also known as
Cronaca di un amore, Chronique d'un amour, Story of a Love Affair, Crónica de un amor, Paula, Annen manns kvinne, Chronicle of a Love, Chronik einer Liebe, Crimes da Alma, Crônica de um Amor, Cronica unei Iubiri, Egy szerelem története, En kærlighedshistorie, En kärlekskrönika, Enohos eros, Erään rakkauden tarina, Escândalo de Amor, Hronika jedne ljubavi, Kroniek van een liefde, Kronika jedné Lásky, Kronika jedne ljubavi, Kronika neke ljubezni, Kronika pewnej miłości, To hroniko enos erota, To hroniko mias agapis, Хроника одной любви, Хроніка одного кохання, 愛と殺意, 某种爱的纪录

Film rating

6.8
Rate 12 votes
7.1 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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