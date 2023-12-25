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Penance
Penance
, 2023
Penance
USA / Crime, Drama, Horror / 18+
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Synopsis
A methodical serial killer known as The Inferno Killer terrorizes the beautiful city of San Diego by murdering his victims according to the punishments within the 9 Circles of Hell.
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Cast
Kalina Vanska
Diane Scott-Felner
Laurence E. Gibbs
Asher Felner
David Callans
Virgil
Jamie Suraci
Chastity Lynn Scott
Kimber Hoopes
Claudette Felner
Brenda Occhipinti
Sabrina
Vannesa Stone
Sexy Sassy Sasha
Angel Avox
The Voice of GirlieLove
Michael C. Burgess
Detective Mason Brannigan
Ken Leek
Jonny Boy
Director
Dante Moran
Writer
Dante Moran
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 30 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
25 December 2023
World premiere
25 December 2023
Budget
$20,000
Production
Bruanco Productions, Inferno Productionz, Joshua Sutton Productions
Also known as
Penance, Епитимья
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Film rating
0.0
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Updated 18 December 2023
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