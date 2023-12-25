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Poster of Penance
Kinoafisha Films Penance

Penance

, 2023
Penance
USA / Crime, Drama, Horror / 18+
Poster of Penance

Synopsis

A methodical serial killer known as The Inferno Killer terrorizes the beautiful city of San Diego by murdering his victims according to the punishments within the 9 Circles of Hell.

Cast

Kalina Vanska
Diane Scott-Felner
Laurence E. Gibbs
Asher Felner
David Callans
Virgil
Jamie Suraci
Chastity Lynn Scott
Kimber Hoopes
Claudette Felner
Brenda Occhipinti
Sabrina
Vannesa Stone
Sexy Sassy Sasha
Angel Avox
The Voice of GirlieLove
Michael C. Burgess
Detective Mason Brannigan
Ken Leek
Jonny Boy
Director Dante Moran
Writer Dante Moran
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 30 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 December 2023
World premiere 25 December 2023
Budget $20,000
Production Bruanco Productions, Inferno Productionz, Joshua Sutton Productions
Also known as
Penance, Епитимья

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Updated 18 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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