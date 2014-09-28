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Poster of By the Gun
4.8
By the Gun - trailer
Kinoafisha Films By the Gun
4.8

By the Gun

, 2014
By the Gun
USA / Crime, Thriller, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of By the Gun
4.8
By the Gun - trailer
By the Gun  trailer

Synopsis

Nick, a young Boston Italian, trying to find purpose in the ideology of the mafia and finding his world turned upside down.

Cast

Ben Barnes
Ben Barnes
Leighton Meester
Leighton Meester
Toby Jones
Toby Jones
Slaine
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Ritchie Coster
Ritchie Coster
Director James Mottern
Writer Emilio Mauro
Composer Nathan Whitehead
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 45 minutes
Production year 2014
Online premiere 5 December 2014
World premiere 28 September 2014
Release date
28 September 2014 Russia 16+
1 December 2014 Denmark 15
1 December 2014 Great Britain
28 September 2014 Kazakhstan
19 May 2016 South Korea 19
28 September 2014 Switzerland
5 December 2014 USA
28 September 2014 Ukraine
MPAA R
Production Mirabelle Pictures Productions, Artina Films, Mirabelle Pictures
Also known as
By the Gun, A fegyver törvénye, By the Gun - Zeit der Vergeltung, God Only Knows, Legea armei, No Rastro da Bala, Nòng Súng Trên Tay, Tabanca, Uzbrojony, Όταν τα όπλα μιλάνε, Знает только Бог, ラスト・ガン　地獄への銃弾

Film rating

4.8
Rate 11 votes
4.8 IMDb
Write review

Film Trailers

All trailers
By the Gun - trailer
By the Gun Trailer
By the Gun - fragment 1
By the Gun Fragment 1
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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