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Poster of Prisons
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Prisons
6.0

Prisons

, 2024
(Pri)sons
Finland / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Prisons
6.0

Synopsis

When an underground marketplace of illegal activities is besieged by an army of bloodthirsty assassins, a ragtag group of criminals must band together to fight for survival.

Cast

Ilkka Koivula
Ilkka Koivula
Jon Lind
Sami Huhtala
Sami Huhtala
Daniel
Karoliina Blackburn
Jarmo Pukkila
Nico Lind
Ari Savonen
Ari Savonen
Mikael Lind
Jere Saarela
Juha Kaivola
Katriina Rajaniemi
Jessica
Gareth Lawrence
Barrett
Veera W. Vilo
Koch
Renne Korppila
Malm
Markus Tilli
Timi
Director Esa Jussila
Writer Esa Jussila, Davy Ostermaa, Ari Savonen
Composer Jussi Huhtala
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Finland
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2024
Online premiere 10 September 2024
World premiere 9 February 2024
Release date
9 February 2024 Azerbaijan
9 February 2024 Bulgaria
9 February 2024 Finland 18
18 April 2025 Japan R15+
9 February 2024 Kyrgyzstan
9 February 2024 Moldova
9 February 2024 Uzbekistan
Production TR Productions
Also known as
(Pri)sons, Carnage, Chacina de Sangue, Hukatuse pidu, Prisons, Skazani na rzeź, Кровавая бойня, 血戦　ブラッドライン

Film rating

6.0
Rate 11 votes
4.7 IMDb
Updated 14 January 2026
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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