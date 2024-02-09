Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Квесты
6.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Prisons
6.0
Prisons
, 2024
(Pri)sons
Finland / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Synopsis
When an underground marketplace of illegal activities is besieged by an army of bloodthirsty assassins, a ragtag group of criminals must band together to fight for survival.
Expand
Cast
Ilkka Koivula
Jon Lind
Sami Huhtala
Daniel
Karoliina Blackburn
Jarmo Pukkila
Nico Lind
Ari Savonen
Mikael Lind
Jere Saarela
Juha Kaivola
Katriina Rajaniemi
Jessica
Gareth Lawrence
Barrett
Veera W. Vilo
Koch
Renne Korppila
Malm
Markus Tilli
Timi
Director
Esa Jussila
Writer
Esa Jussila
,
Davy Ostermaa
,
Ari Savonen
Composer
Jussi Huhtala
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Finland
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2024
Online premiere
10 September 2024
World premiere
9 February 2024
Release date
9 February 2024
Azerbaijan
9 February 2024
Bulgaria
9 February 2024
Finland
18
18 April 2025
Japan
R15+
9 February 2024
Kyrgyzstan
9 February 2024
Moldova
9 February 2024
Uzbekistan
Production
TR Productions
Also known as
(Pri)sons, Carnage, Chacina de Sangue, Hukatuse pidu, Prisons, Skazani na rzeź, Кровавая бойня, 血戦 ブラッドライン
More
Film rating
6.0
Rate
11
votes
4.7
IMDb
Updated 14 January 2026
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Now Playing
New Releases
The Odyssey
2026, USA, Adventure, Fantasy, Action
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Posledniy bogatyr. Kolobok
2026, Russia, Family, Fantasy
Smeshariki. Skvoz vselennye
2026, Russia, Sci-Fi, Adventure
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Deep Water
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Horror, Thriller
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Above and Below
2026, USA / Spain, Action, Thriller
Lucky Strike
2026, USA, Action, Drama, War
Never After Dark
2026, Japan, Crime, Fantasy, Horror
Saccharine
2026, Australia / Finland / USA, Drama, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree