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4.9
Heist 88 - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Heist 88
4.9

Heist 88

, 2023
Heist 88
USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
Trailers
4.9
Heist 88 - Trailer
Heist 88  Trailer

Synopsis

A criminal mastermind recruits a group of young bank employees to steal 80 million dollars in one of the largest bank heist in US history.

Cast

Keith David
Keith David
Courtney B. Vance
Courtney B. Vance
Jeremy Horne
Keesha Sharp
Charles Andrew Gardner
Charles Andrew Gardner
Nican Robinson
Rick Lewis
Dwayne Johnson-Cochran
Priest
Bentley Green
Marshall King
Akili Ni Mali
Singer
Bryan Kelly
Mario
Xavier Clyde
Danny Pugh
Precious Way
Ladonna Page
Mariah Gordon
Brandy
Director Menhaj Huda
Writer Dwayne Johnson-Cochran
Composer The Angel
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 23 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 29 September 2023
World premiere 29 September 2023
Release date
1 October 2023 Mexico C
1 October 2023 Spain 16
Production Bassett/Vance Productions, Gunpowder & Sky, MTV Entertainment Studios
Also known as
Heist 88, 68th and Race, 88 Soygunu, Atraco 88, Bankrablás 88, Heist 88., O Golpe de 88, Roubo de 88, Skok z 1988, The Untitled Courtney B. Vance Project, سرقت ۸۸, Le casse de 88, Kup 88

Film rating

4.9
Rate 14 votes
5.3 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Heist 88 - Trailer
Heist 88 Trailer
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