Cast
Nican Robinson
Rick Lewis
Dwayne Johnson-Cochran
Priest
Bentley Green
Marshall King
Precious Way
Ladonna Page
Cast and Crew
Director
Menhaj Huda
Writer
Dwayne Johnson-Cochran
Composer
The Angel
Film details
Country
USA
Runtime
1 hour 23 minutes
Production year
2023
Online premiere
29 September 2023
World premiere
29 September 2023
Release date
|1 October 2023
|Mexico
|
|C
|1 October 2023
|Spain
|
|16
Production
Bassett/Vance Productions, Gunpowder & Sky, MTV Entertainment Studios
Also known as
Heist 88, 68th and Race, 88 Soygunu, Atraco 88, Bankrablás 88, Heist 88., O Golpe de 88, Roubo de 88, Skok z 1988, The Untitled Courtney B. Vance Project, سرقت ۸۸, Le casse de 88, Kup 88