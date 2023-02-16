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Poster of Boshetunmai
Kinoafisha Films Boshetunmai

Boshetunmai

, 2022
Boshetunmai
Kyrgyzstan / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Boshetunmai

Cast

Atai Omurbekov
Atai Omurbekov
Farkhat Sharipov
Farkhat Sharipov
Begaiym Asankulova
Marlen Zhaparov
Amangeldi Sherkul uulu
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Kyrgyzstan
Runtime 2 hours 0 minute
Production year 2022
World premiere 16 February 2023
Release date
30 March 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
16 February 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+

Film rating

0.0
Rate 2 votes
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Updated 28 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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