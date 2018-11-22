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Poster of Unstoppable
6.9
Unstoppable - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Unstoppable
6.9

Unstoppable

, 2018
Seongnan hwangso
South Korea / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Unstoppable
6.9
Unstoppable - Trailer
Unstoppable  Trailer

Cast

Ma Dong-seok
Ma Dong-seok
Dong-Chul
Song Ji-hyo
Ji-Soo
Kim Seong-oh
Kim Seong-oh
Gi-tae
Min-Jae Kim
Min-Jae Kim
Private Eye Kwon
Bae Noo-ri
Park Ji-hwan
Park Ji-hwan
Chun-sik
Jeong Hae-gyoon
Union president
Il-joo Hong
Mysterious man's wife
Hong-il Choi
Middle-aged man
Lim Hyeong-joon
Choi Joong-yeon
Jang Hyuk-jin
Choi Man-sik
Director Kim Min-ho
Writer Kim Min-ho
Composer Mowg
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country South Korea
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2018
Online premiere 28 June 2019
World premiere 22 November 2018
Release date
22 November 2018 South Korea 15
28 December 2018 Viet Nam
Worldwide Gross $11,845,347
Production Best Associates Entertainment, Plusmedia Entertainment
Also known as
Seongnan hwangso, Unstoppable, Imparable, Angry Bull, Desejo de Justiça, Fékezhetetlen düh, Găng Tơ Tái Xuất, Musô no tekken, Niepowstrzymana furia, Raging Bull, Бешеный бык, Скажений бик, 無双の鉄拳, 非賣品, 성난 황소, seongnanhwangso

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.6 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Unstoppable - Trailer
Unstoppable Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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