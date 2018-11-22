Film details
Country
South Korea
Runtime
1 hour 56 minutes
Production year
2018
Online premiere
28 June 2019
World premiere
22 November 2018
Release date
|22 November 2018
|South Korea
|
|15
|28 December 2018
|Viet Nam
|
|
Worldwide Gross
$11,845,347
Production
Best Associates Entertainment, Plusmedia Entertainment
Also known as
Seongnan hwangso, Unstoppable, Imparable, Angry Bull, Desejo de Justiça, Fékezhetetlen düh, Găng Tơ Tái Xuất, Musô no tekken, Niepowstrzymana furia, Raging Bull, Бешеный бык, Скажений бик, 無双の鉄拳, 非賣品, 성난 황소, seongnanhwangso