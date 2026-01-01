Film Reviews
Brokers, the stock exchange... A tempting and frightening world of money, where the property, health, and even the life of its heroes are at stake. Gifted Ruslan becomes a financier at the suggestion of his childhood friend Tair. Suddenly, during stock market speculation, they enter into a confrontation with people for whom human life is a bargaining chip. Friendship, love, and other feelings will be tested by the "cash flow." What will they choose, and how will they come out of it?