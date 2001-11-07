[Morris Weissman is asked about his upcoming movie project]
Lady Sylvia McCordle
Mr Weissman.
Morris Weissman
Yes?
Lady Sylvia McCordle
Tell us about the film you're going to make.
Morris Weissman
Oh, sure. It's called "Charlie Chan In London". It's a detective story.
Mabel Nesbitt
Set in London?
Morris Weissman
Well, not really. Most of it takes place at a shooting party in a country house. Sort of like this one, actually. Murder in the middle of the night, a lot of guests for the weekend, everyone's a suspect. You know, that sort of thing.
Constance
How horrid. And who turns out to have done it?
Morris Weissman
Oh, I couldn't tell you that. It would spoil it for you.
Constance
Oh, but none of us will see it.