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Poster of Gosford Park
7.6
Gosford Park - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Gosford Park
7.6

Gosford Park

, 2001
Gosford Park
Great Britain, USA, Italy / Comedy, Drama, Mystery, Crime / 18+
Tickets Trailers
Tickets
Poster of Gosford Park
7.6
Tickets
Gosford Park - Dubbed trailer
Gosford Park  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

The lives of upstairs guests and downstairs servants at a party in 1932 in a country house in England as they investigate a murder involving one of them.

Cast

Maggie Smith
Maggie Smith
Constance Trentham
Michael Gambon
Michael Gambon
William McCordle
Kristin Scott Thomas
Kristin Scott Thomas
Sylvia McCordle
Charles Dance
Charles Dance
Raymond Stockbridge
Tom Hollander
Tom Hollander
Anthony Meredith
Natasha Wightman
Lavinia Meredith
Jeremy Northam
Jeremy Northam
Ivor Novello
James Wilby
James Wilby
Claudie Blakley
Laurence Fox
Trent Ford
Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe
Henry Denton
Director Robert Altman
Writer Julian Fellowes, Bob Balaban, Robert Altman
Composer Patrick Doyle
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain / USA / Italy
Runtime 2 hours 17 minutes
Production year 2001
Online premiere 1 February 2002
World premiere 7 November 2001
Release date
3 July 2002 Russia Иллюзион Кино 16+
24 January 2002 Australia
8 March 2002 Brazil
9 May 2002 Czechia 15+
20 March 2002 France
13 June 2002 Germany
7 November 2001 Great Britain
22 February 2002 Greece
8 March 2002 Italy
3 July 2002 Kazakhstan
22 March 2002 Portugal
12 April 2002 South Korea 15
8 March 2002 Spain
6 September 2002 Sweden
18 January 2002 USA
3 July 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $19,800,000
Worldwide Gross $87,754,044
Production USA Films, Capitol Films, UK Film Council
Also known as
Gosford Park, Muerte a la media noche, Assassinato em Gosford Park, Gosford Park: Crimen a medianoche, Gosford Park: Crimen de medianoche, Gosfordo parkas, The Other Side of the Tapestry, Un week-end à Gosford Park, Έγκλημα στο Γκόσφορντ Παρκ, Госфорд парк, Ґосфорд Парк, Госфорд-парк, ゴスフォード・パーク, 謎霧莊園, 高斯福大宅謀殺案, 高斯福庄园, Eglima sto Gosford Park

Film rating

7.6
Rate 11 votes
7.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 

Film Trailers

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Gosford Park - Dubbed trailer
Gosford Park Dubbed trailer
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Quotes

[Morris Weissman is asked about his upcoming movie project]
Lady Sylvia McCordle Mr Weissman.
Morris Weissman Yes?
Lady Sylvia McCordle Tell us about the film you're going to make.
Morris Weissman Oh, sure. It's called "Charlie Chan In London". It's a detective story.
Mabel Nesbitt Set in London?
Morris Weissman Well, not really. Most of it takes place at a shooting party in a country house. Sort of like this one, actually. Murder in the middle of the night, a lot of guests for the weekend, everyone's a suspect. You know, that sort of thing.
Constance How horrid. And who turns out to have done it?
Morris Weissman Oh, I couldn't tell you that. It would spoil it for you.
Constance Oh, but none of us will see it.
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