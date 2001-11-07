[Morris Weissman is asked about his upcoming movie project]

Lady Sylvia McCordle Mr Weissman.

Morris Weissman Yes?

Lady Sylvia McCordle Tell us about the film you're going to make.

Morris Weissman Oh, sure. It's called "Charlie Chan In London". It's a detective story.

Mabel Nesbitt Set in London?

Morris Weissman Well, not really. Most of it takes place at a shooting party in a country house. Sort of like this one, actually. Murder in the middle of the night, a lot of guests for the weekend, everyone's a suspect. You know, that sort of thing.

Constance How horrid. And who turns out to have done it?

Morris Weissman Oh, I couldn't tell you that. It would spoil it for you.