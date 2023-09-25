Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Tickets
Tickets from 300 ₽
Kinoafisha Films Saw X

Saw X

Saw X 18+
Tickets from 300 ₽

Synopsis

John Kramer (Tobin Bell) is back. The most chilling installment of the SAW franchise yet explores the untold chapter of Jigsaw's most personal game. Set between the events of SAW I and II, a sick and desperate John travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure in hopes of a miracle cure for his cancer - only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, John returns to his work, turning the tables on the con artists in his signature visceral way through a series of ingenious and terrifying traps. A Lionsgate release. Twisted Pictures presents, a Burg/Koules production.

Saw X - trailer
Saw X  trailer
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 25 September 2023
World premiere 25 September 2023
Release date
17 July 2025 Russia Кино.Арт.Про 18+
29 September 2023 Andorra
28 September 2023 Antigua and Barbuda
26 October 2023 Argentina
28 September 2023 Aruba
26 October 2023 Australia
30 November 2023 Austria
5 October 2023 Azerbaijan 18+
25 October 2023 Belgium
28 September 2023 Bosnia and Herzegovina
26 October 2023 Brazil
6 October 2023 Bulgaria
29 September 2023 Canada
28 September 2023 Croatia
26 October 2023 Czechia
28 September 2023 Denmark
28 September 2023 Dominican Republic
28 September 2023 Ecuador
29 September 2023 Estonia
29 September 2023 Finland
25 October 2023 France
5 October 2023 Georgia R
30 November 2023 Germany
27 October 2023 Great Britain
27 September 2023 Greece
28 September 2023 Guatemala
28 September 2023 Guyana
28 September 2023 Hong Kong
26 October 2023 Hungary
13 October 2023 Iceland
28 September 2023 India A
11 October 2023 Indonesia 17+
29 September 2023 Ireland 18
28 September 2023 Israel
26 October 2023 Italy
18 October 2024 Japan
5 October 2023 Kazakhstan
5 October 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
27 October 2023 Latvia (none)
29 September 2023 Lithuania
25 October 2023 Luxembourg 18
28 September 2023 Macao D
26 October 2023 Malaysia
28 September 2023 Mexico
5 October 2023 Moldova 16
28 September 2023 Montenegro
26 October 2023 Netherlands
26 October 2023 New Zealand
28 September 2023 North Macedonia
29 September 2023 Norway
28 September 2023 Panama
13 December 2023 Philippines
29 September 2023 Poland
26 October 2023 Portugal
28 September 2023 Puerto Rico
29 September 2023 Romania
28 September 2023 Saint Kitts and Nevis
28 September 2023 Serbia
26 October 2023 Singapore
5 October 2023 Slovakia
28 September 2023 Slovenia
29 September 2023 South Africa
13 December 2023 South Korea
27 October 2023 Spain
3 November 2023 Sweden
30 November 2023 Switzerland 18
28 September 2023 Taiwan, Province of China
29 September 2023 Tajikistan
28 September 2023 Thailand
28 September 2023 Trinidad and Tobago
27 October 2023 Turkey
5 October 2023 UAE TBC
27 October 2023 USA
28 September 2023 Ukraine
5 October 2023 Uzbekistan
28 September 2023 Virgin Islands (U.S.)
Budget $13,000,000
Worldwide Gross $112,791,419
Production Twisted Pictures, Galaxy 8 Entertainment, Serendipity Productions
Also known as
Saw X, Saw X: El juego del miedo, Пила X, Saw 10, Arra 10, Décadence X, Fűrész X, Ha'Massor X, Jogos Mortais X, Lưỡi Cưa 10, Mişar 10, Piła X, Pjūklas X, Slagalica strave X, Testere X, Пила Х, Слагалица страве 10, Слагалица страве X, ソウX, 你死我活10, 奪魂鋸X, 恐懼鬥室X, 电锯惊魂10, 链锯惊魂10
Director
Kevin Greutert
Kevin Greutert
Cast
Michael Beach
Michael Beach
Shawnee Smith
Shawnee Smith
Tobin Bell
Tobin Bell
Synnøve Macody Lund
Synnøve Macody Lund
Renata Vaca
Renata Vaca
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Saw X
Spiral: From the Book of Saw 6.0
Spiral: From the Book of Saw (2021)
Jigsaw 6.6
Jigsaw (2017)
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter 6.5
Saw 3D: The Final Chapter (2010)
Saw VI 7.0
Saw VI (2009)
Saw V 6.4
Saw V (2008)
Saw IV 6.7
Saw IV (2007)
Saw III 6.8
Saw III (2006)
Saw II 7.0
Saw II (2005)

Film rating

7.6
Rate 107 votes
6.6 IMDb
Write review
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  805 In the Crime genre  73 In the Drama genre  377 In the Horror genre  36 In films of USA  502
How to book tickets How to book tickets with a bank card How to get to the cinema with an electronic ticket What to do if... Got any questions left?
The cinema reserves the right to change showtimes and ticket prices
Showtimes Showtimes and Tickets
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
22:20 from 300 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Film Reviews
Алексей Волков 2 July 2023, 11:05
жду премьеры пилы 10
egortepluhin9 2 September 2023, 20:38
Когда премьера? Жду с нетерпением!!!
Reviews Write review
Film Trailers All trailers
Saw X - trailer
Saw X Trailer
Saw X - российский trailer
Saw X Российский trailer
Все трейлеры All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Stills

«Saw X» now playing

Today 22 Tomorrow 23 Wed 24
Format
Group Screenings
How do I book tickets for Saw X? Select a showtime to book tickets online.
Legend Help with tickets
Showtime 20:50 from 400 ₽
Started 20:50 from 400 ₽
Tickets Available 20:50 from 400 ₽
Low price 20:50 from 400 ₽
Karo Sky 17 Aviapark
Begovaya
2D
22:20 from 300 ₽
All showtimes and tickets
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba - Castillo infinito
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
The Long Walk
The Long Walk
2025, USA, Horror
Dracula: A Love Tale
Dracula: A Love Tale
2025, France, Romantic, Fantasy, Horror
Pets on a Train
Pets on a Train
2025, France, Action, Animation, Comedy
Klyovny ulove
Klyovny ulove
2025, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Altered
Altered
2025, Canada, Action, Sci-Fi
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Down
Down
2025, Russia, Action, Romantic, Thriller
The Conjuring: Last Rites
The Conjuring: Last Rites
2025, USA, Horror
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Here
Here
2024, USA, Drama
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
The Red Book Ritual: Gates of Hell
2025, New Zealand / Paraguay, Horror
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more