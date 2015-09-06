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Poster of Courted
6.6
Kinoafisha Films Courted
6.6

Courted

, 2015
L’hermine
France / Crime, Drama, Romantic, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Courted
6.6

Synopsis

Michel Racine is a feared president of Assize Court, as strict with himself as with others. Everything changes when he meets again Ditte when she's selected as a juror in a criminal trial over which he presides.

Cast

Fabrice Luchini
Fabrice Luchini
Michel Racine
Sidse Babett Knudsen
Sidse Babett Knudsen
Ditte Lorensen-Coteret
Corinne Masiero
Corinne Masiero
Marie-Jeanne Metzer
Sophie-Marie Larrouy
Coralie Marciano
Simon Ferrante
Simon Orvieto
Eva Lallier
Ann Lorensen-Coteret
Fouzia Guezoum
Nacera Boubziz
Abdellah Moundy
Yacine Balaoui
Serge Flamenbaum
Serge Debruyne
Emmanuel Rausenberger
Rémi Kubiak
Director Christian Vincent
Writer Christian Vincent
Composer Claire Denamur
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2015
World premiere 6 September 2015
Release date
11 August 2016 Brazil
4 August 2016 Denmark
18 November 2015 France
30 September 2016 Great Britain
10 March 2016 Greece
14 September 2017 Israel
17 March 2016 Italy
13 May 2017 Japan
8 July 2016 Poland
19 May 2016 Portugal
6 April 2016 Slovenia
8 April 2016 Spain
29 April 2016 Sweden
10 March 2016 Switzerland
Budget €7,320,309
Worldwide Gross $7,227,045
Production Albertine Productions, Gaumont, Cinéfrance 1888
Also known as
L'hermine, Courted, Hermelinen, A Corte, El juez, El jutge, Glimat ha'shofet, Gospod sodnik, La corte, O Senhor Juiz, Subtelność, Το μυστικό του δικαστή, Горностай, アムール、愛の法廷, 사랑의 법정, Subtelnosc

Film rating

6.6
Rate 10 votes
6.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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