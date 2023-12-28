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Poster of Shadow of a Doubt
8.0
Kinoafisha Films Shadow of a Doubt
8.0

Shadow of a Doubt

, 1942
Shadow of a Doubt
USA / Mystery, Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of Shadow of a Doubt
8.0

Synopsis

A young woman discovers her visiting uncle may not be the man he seems to be.

Cast

Teresa Wright
Charlie Newton
Joseph Cotten
Joseph Cotten
Charlie Oakley
Macdonald Carey
Jack Graham
Henry Travers
Joseph Newton
Hume Cronyn
Herbie Hawkins
Patricia Collinge
Emma Newton
Wallace Ford
Fred Saunders
Edna May Wonacott
Ann Newton
Charles Bates
Roger Newton
Irving Bacon
Station Master
Director Alfred Hitchcock
Writer Thornton Wilder, Sally Benson, Alma Reville, Gordon McDonell
Composer Dimitri Tiomkin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 1942
World premiere 12 January 1943
Release date
4 January 1946 Austria 12
15 January 1943 Belgium 12
11 April 1947 Czechoslovakia
14 May 1945 Denmark
2 September 1945 Finland
26 September 1945 France
15 August 1943 Germany
28 March 1943 Great Britain
14 August 1943 Greece
1 February 1945 Italy
17 December 1946 Japan G
7 April 1943 Mexico
24 April 1945 Portugal
15 August 1943 Sweden
15 January 1943 USA
MPAA PG
Worldwide Gross $5,058
Production Universal Pictures
Also known as
Shadow of a Doubt, La sombra de una duda, L'ombre d'un doute, Im Schatten des Zweifels, Sjena sumnje, Skuggan av ett tvivel, 辣手摧花, A gyanú árnyékában, A Sombra de uma Dúvida, Ani stín podezření, Ani stín podezrení?, Ani tien podozrenia, Bănuiala, Bóng Tối Hoài Nghi, Cień wątpliwości, De schaduw van een twijfel, Een schijn van twijfel, Epäilyksen varjo, I tvilens skygge, I Tvivlens Skygge, Îndoiala, Įtarimo šešėlis, L'ombra del dubbio, Mentira, O umbră de îndoială, Senca dvoma, Shadow of Doubt, Sombra de uma Dúvida, To heri pou skotonei, Uncle Charlie, Το χέρι που σκοτώνει, Сенка сумње, Сянка от съмнение, Тень сомнения, Тінь сумніву, צל של ספק, 의혹의 그림자, 心声疑影, 疑影, 疑惑の影, Η Σκιά της Αμφιβολίας, Şübhənin Kölgəsi

Film rating

8.0
Rate 22 votes
7.7 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking  308 In the Mystery genre  16 In the Thriller genre  59 In the Crime genre  37 In films of USA  214 In films of 1942  2
Updated 28 December 2023

Quotes

Uncle Charlie You think you know something, don't you? You think you're the clever little girl who knows something. There's so much you don't know, so much. What do you know, really? You're just an ordinary little girl, living in an ordinary little town. You wake up every morning of your life and you know perfectly well that there's nothing in the world to trouble you. You go through your ordinary little day, and at night you sleep your untroubled ordinary little sleep, filled with peaceful stupid dreams. And I brought you nightmares. Or did I? Or was it a silly, inexpert little lie? You live in a dream. You're a sleepwalker, blind. How do you know what the world is like? Do you know the world is a foul sty? Do you know, if you rip off the fronts of houses, you'd find swine? The world's a hell. What does it matter what happens in it? Wake up, Charlie. Use your wits. Learn something.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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