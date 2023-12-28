Shadow of a Doubt, La sombra de una duda, L'ombre d'un doute, Im Schatten des Zweifels, Sjena sumnje, Skuggan av ett tvivel, 辣手摧花, A gyanú árnyékában, A Sombra de uma Dúvida, Ani stín podezření, Ani stín podezrení?, Ani tien podozrenia, Bănuiala, Bóng Tối Hoài Nghi, Cień wątpliwości, De schaduw van een twijfel, Een schijn van twijfel, Epäilyksen varjo, I tvilens skygge, I Tvivlens Skygge, Îndoiala, Įtarimo šešėlis, L'ombra del dubbio, Mentira, O umbră de îndoială, Senca dvoma, Shadow of Doubt, Sombra de uma Dúvida, To heri pou skotonei, Uncle Charlie, Το χέρι που σκοτώνει, Сенка сумње, Сянка от съмнение, Тень сомнения, Тінь сумніву, צל של ספק, 의혹의 그림자, 心声疑影, 疑影, 疑惑の影, Η Σκιά της Αμφιβολίας, Şübhənin Kölgəsi
Uncle CharlieYou think you know something, don't you? You think you're the clever little girl who knows something. There's so much you don't know, so much. What do you know, really? You're just an ordinary little girl, living in an ordinary little town. You wake up every morning of your life and you know perfectly well that there's nothing in the world to trouble you. You go through your ordinary little day, and at night you sleep your untroubled ordinary little sleep, filled with peaceful stupid dreams. And I brought you nightmares. Or did I? Or was it a silly, inexpert little lie? You live in a dream. You're a sleepwalker, blind. How do you know what the world is like? Do you know the world is a foul sty? Do you know, if you rip off the fronts of houses, you'd find swine? The world's a hell. What does it matter what happens in it? Wake up, Charlie. Use your wits. Learn something.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.