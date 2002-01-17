Menu
Русский
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Mechanical Suite
6.8
Kinoafisha Films Mechanical Suite
6.8

Mechanical Suite

, 2001
Mekhanicheskaya syuita
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Mechanical Suite
6.8

Cast

Sergei Garmash
Sergei Garmash
Markerants
Mikhail Porechenkov
Mikhail Porechenkov
Mityagin
Konstantin Khabensky
Konstantin Khabensky
Eduard
Sergey Makovetsky
Sergey Makovetsky
Plyuganovsky
Irina Rozanova
Irina Rozanova
Olga
Valeriy Rybin
Valeriy Rybin
Andrei Zibrov
Andrei Zibrov
Victor
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Lyuba
Zinaida Sharko
Plyuganovsky's Mother
Sergey Golovkin
Kolya
Vadim Smirnov
first brother Damaskin's - bandit
Director Dmitriy Meskhiev
Writer Gennadiy Ostrovskiy, Sergey Chikhachyov
Composer Leonid Fyodorov, Svyatoslav Kurashov, Vladimir Volkov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 1 hour 40 minutes
Production year 2001
World premiere 17 January 2002
Release date
17 January 2002 Russia 12+
17 January 2002 Kazakhstan
17 January 2002 Ukraine
Also known as
Mekhanicheskaya syuita, Mechanical Suite, Mechaniczna suita, Механическая сюита

Film rating

6.8
Rate 14 votes
6.9 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies  Best Russian Films 
Updated 28 November 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Similar films for Mechanical Suite

Weekend at Bernie's
Weekend at Bernie's Comedy, Adventure
1989, USA
6.0
It Doesn't Hurt Me
It Doesn't Hurt Me Drama, Romantic
2006, Russia
6.0
Heartbreakers
Heartbreakers Romantic, Comedy
2001, USA
6.0
Spy Game
Spy Game Thriller, Action, Drama
2001, USA / Great Britain
7.0
Come Look at Me
Come Look at Me Romantic, Comedy
2000, Russia
7.0
Brother 2
Brother 2 Action, Crime
2000, USA / Russia
8.0
An Ordinary Miracle
An Ordinary Miracle Musical, Comedy, Romantic, Fairy Tale
1978, USSR
7.0
The Turning Point
The Turning Point Drama
1978, USSR
7.0
The Twelve Chairs
The Twelve Chairs Comedy, Detective
1976, USSR
8.0
The Little Golden Calf
The Little Golden Calf Comedy
1968, USSR
8.0
Dva bileta domoy
Dva bileta domoy Drama
2018, Russia
6.0
Tell Her
Tell Her Drama
2020, Russia
6.0
Michael
Michael
2026, USA, Biography, Drama, Music, History
Toy Story 5
Toy Story 5
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy, Fantasy, Family, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
Na derevnyu dedushke 2
2026, Russia, Comedy, Family
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
Untitled Evil Dead Spin-Off
2026, USA, Horror
Minions 3
Minions 3
2026, USA, Adventure, Animation, Action
Kholop 3
Kholop 3
2026, Russia, Comedy, Adventure
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
Moy dikiy drug. Vozvraschenie domoy
2026, Russia, Family
The Backrooms
The Backrooms
2026, USA, Horror, Sci-Fi
Obsession
Obsession
2025, USA, Horror
In the Hand of Dante
In the Hand of Dante
2025, Italy, Drama
Her Private Hell
Her Private Hell
2026, Denmark, Drama, Horror, Thriller
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
Otpusk na vsyu golovu
2026, Russia, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more