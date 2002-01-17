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6.8
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Mechanical Suite
6.8
Mechanical Suite
, 2001
Mekhanicheskaya syuita
Russia / Drama, Comedy, Crime / 18+
About
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Similar
6.8
Cast
Sergei Garmash
Markerants
Mikhail Porechenkov
Mityagin
Konstantin Khabensky
Eduard
Sergey Makovetsky
Plyuganovsky
Irina Rozanova
Olga
Valeriy Rybin
Andrei Zibrov
Victor
Evgeniya Dobrovolskaya
Lyuba
Zinaida Sharko
Plyuganovsky's Mother
Sergey Golovkin
Kolya
Vadim Smirnov
first brother Damaskin's - bandit
Director
Dmitriy Meskhiev
Writer
Gennadiy Ostrovskiy
,
Sergey Chikhachyov
Composer
Leonid Fyodorov
,
Svyatoslav Kurashov
,
Vladimir Volkov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 40 minutes
Production year
2001
World premiere
17 January 2002
Release date
17 January 2002
Russia
12+
17 January 2002
Kazakhstan
17 January 2002
Ukraine
Also known as
Mekhanicheskaya syuita, Mechanical Suite, Mechaniczna suita, Механическая сюита
More
Film rating
6.8
Rate
14
votes
6.9
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Best Russian Films
Updated 28 November 2025
Stills
Showtimes
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