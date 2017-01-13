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Poster of Jekyll Island
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Jekyll Island
4.2

Jekyll Island

, 2017
Jekyll Island
USA / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Jekyll Island
4.2

Cast

Frank Grillo
Frank Grillo
Guy Clifton
Minnie Driver
Minnie Driver
Shannon Clifton
AnnaSophia Robb
AnnaSophia Robb
Creason Clifton
Dianna Agron
Dianna Agron
Amelia Rhondart
Mary McCormack
Mary McCormack
Sarah Schwab
Christopher McDonald
Christopher McDonald
Del Banco
Ed Westwick
Ed Westwick
Ben Collins
John Leguizamo
John Leguizamo
George Diebold
Jim Ortlieb
Jeff Grillstein
Shannon Brown
Sinclair Mandes
Director Aram Rappaport
Writer Aram Rappaport
Composer Guy Moon
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 24 minutes
Production year 2017
Online premiere 13 January 2017
World premiere 13 January 2017
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $3,180,500
Production Windward Entertainment, Create Entertainment, Cloud Factor Collective
Also known as
Jekyll Island, The Crash, Conspiracy, A Conspiracy on Jekyll Island, A csőd szélén, Conspiração: Ameaça Global, Die Wall Street Verschwörung, Die Wall-Street-Verschwörung, The Crash - Minaccia a Wall Street, Wielkie oszustwo, Заговор на острове Джекилл, 驚爆最錢線

Film rating

4.2
Rate 10 votes
4.2 IMDb
Updated 5 March 2022

Quotes

Guy Clifton The company's valuation needs to be presented differently. I would like to use the computer program you wrote.
Ben Collins We need a team to hack the market. It's a grey area, you should have a look into it first.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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