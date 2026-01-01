Force of Evil, A Força do Mal, La fuerza del mal, Sila zla, A gonosz ereje, Die Macht des Bösen, El poder del mal, Força do Mal, Forţa răului, Hasard, L'enfer de la corruption, La fuerza del destino, Le forze del male, Med djevelen i kroppen, Ondskabens magt, Pahan pauloissa, Şeytanın Kudreti, Siła zła, The Numbers Racket, The Story of Tucker's People, To mystiko tis paranomis leshis, Tucker's People, Ο νόμος των γκάνγκστερς, Το μυστικό της παράνομης λέσχης, Силы зла, 悪の力
Film Reviews
Quotes
Doris LowryYou're a strange man... and a very evil one.
Joe MorseAnd you're a sweet child, and you want me to be wicked to you.
Doris LowryNow what are you talking about?
Joe MorseBecause you're wicked. Really wicked.
Doris LowryWhat are talking so crazy for, Mr. Morse?
Joe MorseBecause you're squirming for me to do something wicked to you. Make a pass for you, bowl you over, sweep you up, take the childishness out of you, and give you money and sin. That's real wickedness.