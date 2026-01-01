Menu
Poster of Force of Evil
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Force of Evil

Force of Evil

Force of Evil 18+
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 18 minutes
Production year 1948
World premiere 25 December 1948
Release date
24 August 1950 Italy
1 March 1949 USA
Worldwide Gross $1,165,000
Production Roberts Pictures Inc., Enterprise Productions
Also known as
Force of Evil, A Força do Mal, La fuerza del mal, Sila zla, A gonosz ereje, Die Macht des Bösen, El poder del mal, Força do Mal, Forţa răului, Hasard, L'enfer de la corruption, La fuerza del destino, Le forze del male, Med djevelen i kroppen, Ondskabens magt, Pahan pauloissa, Şeytanın Kudreti, Siła zła, The Numbers Racket, The Story of Tucker's People, To mystiko tis paranomis leshis, Tucker's People, Ο νόμος των γκάνγκστερς, Το μυστικό της παράνομης λέσχης, Силы зла, 悪の力
Director
Abraham Polonsky
Cast
Beatrice Pearson
John Garfield
Cast and Crew
Film rating

7.3
Rate 13 votes
7.2 IMDb
Quotes
Doris Lowry You're a strange man... and a very evil one.
Joe Morse And you're a sweet child, and you want me to be wicked to you.
Doris Lowry Now what are you talking about?
Joe Morse Because you're wicked. Really wicked.
Doris Lowry What are talking so crazy for, Mr. Morse?
Joe Morse Because you're squirming for me to do something wicked to you. Make a pass for you, bowl you over, sweep you up, take the childishness out of you, and give you money and sin. That's real wickedness.
