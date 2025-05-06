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Poster of The Tavern on Pyatnitskaya
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Tavern on Pyatnitskaya
6.9

The Tavern on Pyatnitskaya

, 1978
Traktir na Pyatnitskoy
USSR / Detective, Crime / 18+
Poster of The Tavern on Pyatnitskaya
6.9

Cast

Gennady Korolkov
Klimov
Tamara Syomina
Tamara Syomina
Irina
Konstantin Grígoryev
Seriy
Lev Prygunov
Lev Prygunov
Frantsuz
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Nikolay Yeryomenko
Tsigan
Viktor Perevalov
Nikolai Panin
Aleksandr Galibin
Aleksandr Galibin
Pashka - 'America'
Marina Dyuzheva
Marina Dyuzheva
Alenka
Gleb Strizhenov
Gleb Strizhenov
Gremin
Larisa Eryomina
Varvara
Director Aleksandr Faintsimmer
Writer Alexander Dolsky, Nikolai Leonov
Composer Andrey Eshpay
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 25 minutes
Production year 1978
World premiere 1 January 1977
Release date
17 July 1978 Russia
11 November 1978 USA
17 July 1978 USSR
Production Mosfilm, Chetvyortoe Tvorcheskoe Obedinenie
Also known as
Traktir na Pyatnitskoy, Die Schenke in der Pjatnitzkaja, Knajpa na Piatnickiej, Leszámolás a kocsmában, The Eating-house on Pyatnitskaya, Трактир на Пятницкой

Film rating

6.9
Rate 12 votes
6.9 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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