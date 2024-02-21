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Poster of Carry on Matron
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Carry on Matron
6.2

Carry on Matron

, 1972
Carry on Matron
Great Britain / Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Carry on Matron
6.2

Synopsis

A gang of thieves plan to make their fortune by stealing a shipment of contraceptive pills from Finisham maternity hospital. They assume disguises and infiltrate the hospital, but everything doesn't go according to plan. The hypochondriac consultant Sir Bernard Cutting, Matron and the doctors and nurses at Finisham have a habit of getting in the way.

Cast

Sidney James
Sid Carter
Kenneth Williams
Sir Bernard Cutting
Charles Hawtrey
Dr. Francis A. Goode
Joan Sims
Mrs. Tidey
Hattie Jacques
Matron
Bernard Bresslaw
Ernie Bragg
Kenneth Connor
Mr. Tidey
Valerie Leon
Kenneth Cope
Cyril Carter
Terry Scott
Dr. Prodd
Barbara Windsor
Nurse Susan Ball
Director Gerald Thomas
Writer Talbot Rothwell
Composer Eric Rogers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 1972
World premiere 5 May 1972
Release date
5 May 1972 Great Britain PG
Production The Rank Organisation, Peter Rogers Productions
Also known as
Carry on Matron, Antaa mennä ylihoitsu, Até à... Maternidade!, Carry on Matron or From Here to Maternity or Familiarity Breeds or Womb at the Top or The Preggers Opera, Die total verrückte Oberschwester, Folytassa, főnővér!, Ist ja irre - Die total verrückte Oberschwester, Kolla! Nu knycker vi p-piller, Les cinglés à la maternité, Les cinglés de l'hôpital, Mamuśka, do dzieła, Τρελλοί κομπιναδόροι, Τρελοί κομπιναδόροι

Film rating

6.2
Rate 10 votes
6.2 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 21 February 2024

Quotes

Matron [handing Sir Bernard envelopes] By the way - your mail.
Sir Bernard Cutting Yes, I am! And I can prove it, d'you hear! Prove it!
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