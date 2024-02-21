Yes, I am! And I can prove it, d'you hear! Prove it!

Sir Bernard Cutting Yes, I am! And I can prove it, d'you hear! Prove it!

By the way - your mail.

Matron [handing Sir Bernard envelopes] By the way - your mail.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.