A gang of thieves plan to make their fortune by stealing a shipment of contraceptive pills from Finisham maternity hospital. They assume disguises and infiltrate the hospital, but everything doesn't go according to plan. The hypochondriac consultant Sir Bernard Cutting, Matron and the doctors and nurses at Finisham have a habit of getting in the way.
ProductionThe Rank Organisation, Peter Rogers Productions
Also known as
Carry on Matron, Antaa mennä ylihoitsu, Até à... Maternidade!, Carry on Matron or From Here to Maternity or Familiarity Breeds or Womb at the Top or The Preggers Opera, Die total verrückte Oberschwester, Folytassa, főnővér!, Ist ja irre - Die total verrückte Oberschwester, Kolla! Nu knycker vi p-piller, Les cinglés à la maternité, Les cinglés de l'hôpital, Mamuśka, do dzieła, Τρελλοί κομπιναδόροι, Τρελοί κομπιναδόροι