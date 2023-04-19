Menu
IMDb Rating: 7.5
The Covenant

The Covenant

Guy Ritchie's The Covenant 18+
Synopsis

On his last tour of duty in Afghanistan, Sergeant John Kinley is teamed with local interpreter Ahmed to survey the region. When their unit is ambushed on patrol, Kinley and Ahmed are the only survivors. With enemy combatants in pursuit, Ahmed risks his own life to carry an injured Kinley across miles of grueling terrain to safety. Back on U.S. soil, Kinley learns that Ahmed and his family were not given passage to America as promised. Determined to protect his friend and repay his debt, Kinley returns to the warzone to retrieve Ahmed and his family before the Taliban reach them first.

The Covenant - trailer
The Covenant  trailer
Country Great Britain / Spain
Runtime 2 hours 3 minutes
Production year 2023
Online premiere 2 June 2023
World premiere 19 April 2023
Release date
1 June 2023 Russia Вольга
18 May 2023 Azerbaijan 18+
28 April 2023 Canada 18A
28 April 2023 Estonia
20 April 2023 Greece
25 May 2023 Hong Kong IIB
19 April 2023 Indonesia 17+
20 April 2023 Israel 14
23 February 2024 Japan G
1 June 2023 Kazakhstan 18+
18 May 2023 Kyrgyzstan 16+
21 April 2023 Latvia N16
28 April 2023 Lithuania
28 April 2023 Mongolia
10 May 2023 Philippines R-13
20 April 2023 Puerto Rico R
19 April 2023 Romania 18+
27 April 2023 Singapore NC16
27 September 2024 South Korea 15
21 April 2023 Taiwan
19 April 2023 Thailand 15
28 April 2023 Turkey
4 May 2023 UAE 18TC
21 April 2023 USA R
1 June 2023 Uzbekistan 18+
21 April 2023 Viet Nam
MPAA R
Budget $55,000,000
Worldwide Gross $21,948,551
Production STX Films, Toff Guy Films
Also known as
The Covenant, Guy Ritchie's the Covenant, Переводчик, El Pacto, A szövetség, Antlaşma, Guy Ritchie: El pacto, Guy Ritchie's Der Pakt, Ha'Kho'ze, Interpreters Wanted, Khế Ước, O Pacto, Przymierze, Saikne, Spojenectvo, Tarjimon, The Covenant : Mission en Afghanistan, The Covenantangalanga, Tugev seljatagune, Tvirtas užnugaris, Άρρηκτος δεσμός, Завет, Заветът, Перекладач, コヴェナント/約束の救出, 盟约, 絕地營救, 譯戰同盟
Director
Guy Ritchie
Guy Ritchie
Cast
Jake Gyllenhaal
Jake Gyllenhaal
Dar Salim
Dar Salim
Antony Starr
Antony Starr
Alexander Ludwig
Alexander Ludwig
Jason Wong
Jason Wong
Cast and Crew
Film rating

8.2
228 votes
7.5 IMDb
Place in the rating
In overall ranking 157
Film Reviews

Ksypanda 24 May 2023, 22:50
Только вышла с предпремьерного показа от киноклуба!
Это лучший фильм Гая Ричи. Это не фортуна, не гнев человеческий - хотя фильм вполне себе неплох,… Read more…
Екатерина Давитая 6 June 2023, 17:01
Смешно) нелепый фильм, где американцы попытались обелиться после того, как покинули Афган и оставили там своих афганский присмешников на смерть, а… Read more…
Quotes
Sergeant John Kinley You are out of your bounds, Ahmed. You are here to translate.
Ahmed Actually, I'm here to interpret.
Film Trailers
The Covenant - trailer
The Covenant Trailer
The Covenant - second trailer in russian
The Covenant Second trailer in russian
Stills
