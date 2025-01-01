Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
All films
Music Films
Alphabetically
By year
By country
By genre
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Action
Western
War
Detective
Children's
Documentary
Drama
History
Catastrophe
Comedy
Concert
Short
Crime
Romantic
Mystery
Music
Musical
Film-Noir
Opera
Adventure
Compilation
Family
Fairy Tale
Theatrical
Sport
Reality-TV
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Festival
Fantasy
Adult
(G
(G)I-DLE WORLD TOUR [iDOL] IN CINEMAS
32
3211
6
6 Days
69
69: The Saga of Danny Hernandez
A
A Beautiful Life
A Christmas Melody
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song
A Complete Unknown
A Damsel in Distress
A Fragile Flower
A Night at the Roxbury
A Tuba to Cuba
A Very Murray Christmas
AB
ABBA: Against the Odds
Abebe - Butterfly Song
AN
ANNA ASTI. Царица
And All That Jazz
And the Ship Sails On
André Rieu in Dublin
André Rieu's 2023 Maastricht Concert: Love Is All Around
André Rieu's 2025 Maastricht Concert: Waltz the Night Away!
André Rieu’s 2022 Maastricht Concert: Happy Days are Here Again
Ange
Another Cinderella Story
Anything Is Possible
AT
ATL
Ateez World Tour [Towards the Light: Will to Power] in Cinemas
AD
Adele: A New Chapter
AE
Aespa World Tour in Cinemas
AF
Affinazh. Tochka sborki
AL
Alice's Restaurant
All Up in the Biz
All in Time
AM
Amar Singh Chamkila
American Pie Presents: Band Camp
American Symphony
American Utopia
AP
Appassionata
AR
Arena di Verona: La Bohème
AU
Authentik
AV
Avicii - I'm Tim
AW
Awaken
BT
BTS Army: Forever We Are Young
BTS World Tour 'Love Yourself: Speak Yourself' (The Final) Seoul Live Viewing
BTS: Yet to Come in Cinemas
BA
Baris Akarsu Merhaba
Battle: Freestyle
BE
Beat Street
Beatles '64
Beautiful Rebel
Becoming Led Zeppelin
Ben Affleck & Jennifer Lopez: Never Say Never
Bergen
Bernstein
Bessie
Best Day of My Life
Better Man
Beyonce & Jay-Z: Power Love
BI
Big in Japan
Billie Eilish: Live at the O2
Billie Eilish: The World's a Little Blurry
Billy Elliot the Musical Live
BL
Blackpink: Light Up The Sky
Blake & Gwen: Now & Then
Blue Giant
Blues Run the Game: The Strange Tale of Jackson C. Frank
Blur: Live at Wembley Stadium
BO
Bob Dylan: Busy Being Born
Bob Marley: One Love
Bolero
Bon Jovi: No End in Sight
Bonus Track
Boris Godunov
Born to Dance
Boy Band
BR
Break the Silence: The Movie
Bregencskiy festival: Madam Batterflyay
Britney Spears: Fighting for Freedom
Brown Sugar
BU
Butterflies Are Free
CA
Cautionary Tale
CE
Cem Karaca and his tears
Center Stage
Center Stage: On Pointe
Cesária Évora
CH
Charli XCX: Alone Together
Chopin, a Sonata in Paris
Chopin. I Am Not Afraid of Darkness
Christian Thielemann dirigiert die Wiener Philharmoniker - Von den Salzburger Festspielen 2021
Christmas with the Chosen: Holy Night
CI
Cities That Sing: Paris
CO
Coal Miner's Daughter
Coda
Codine
Colorful Stage! The Movie: A Miku Who Can't Sing
Comeback
Confetti
Cornucopia
Country at Heart
Cover Girl
Cover Versions
CR
Creation Stories
Crock of Gold: A Few Rounds with Shane MacGowan
CU
Currentzis conducts Beethoven No. 9
DA
Dainos Lapei
David Bowie: Out of This World
David Goloschekin. Pravo na improvizaciyu
DE
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu No Yaiba Orchestra Concert
Depeche Mode: M
DI
Diana Arbenina. Nochnye snaypery - 30 let. Stadion «Spartak»
Diane Warren: Relentless
Die Walküre
Disco, Ibiza, Locomía
Disorder
Divertimento
DO
Doll Face
Don't fuck with Liroy
DR
Dr. Dre: Beat by Beat
Dreamin' Wild
Drugie priklyucheniya Shurika
Drumline
DU
Dua Lipa: Elevating
Duchon
Duets
Duran Duran: A Hollywood High
Duresori: The Voice of East
DZ
Dzhonni
EL
Electric Jesus
Ellis
Elton John: A Life in Song
Elton John: Never Too Late
Elvis
Elvis: Tortured Soul
EN
Ennio
Entergalactic
EV
Evil Does Not Exist
EX
Extraordinary
FA
Fala
Fame
Fame Kills: Whitney Houston
FE
Feeling It
FI
Find Me Falling
FL
Fleetwood Mac: Their Own Way
Flight of the Conchords: Live in London
Flora and Son
Fly
FO
Footloose
Forbidden Songs
Foreigner
FR
Freakscene - The Story of Dinosaur Jr.
Free LSD
From My Life
FY
Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened
GH
GHOST: Rite Here Rite Now
GA
Gaga Chromatica Ball
Gallant Indies
Garip Bülbül Neset Ertas
GE
George Michael Freedom: The Director's Cut
Get Him Back for Christmas
GI
Gimme Shelter
Gimmick!
Girl You Know It's True
Girlfriends and Girlfriends
GL
Glitter
Gloria!
GO
Go Against the Flow
God Said Give 'Em Drum Machines
Going My Way
Gonzaga: From Father to Son
Gorya boyatsya: schastya ne vidat
HA
Hands Up!
Hans Zimmer & Friends: Diamonds in the Desert
Hard Luck Love Song
Harry Styles: The Finishing Touch
Hate to Love: Nickelback
Have You Got It Yet? The Story of Syd Barrett and Pink Floyd
HE
Heartbeast
HI
High Strung
Hip-Hop Osetiya
His Killer Fan
Hit the Road
HO
Honey 3
Honey Girls
HU
Human Traffic
Humoresque
I
I Am Gilda
I Am Woman
I Am: Celine Dion
I Could Go on Singing
I Wanna Dance with Somebody
I'
I'll Find You
IU
IU CONCERT: THE WINNING
IU Concert: The Golden Hour
IV
IVE: The 1st World Tour in Cinema
Ivan Vasilievich menyaet vsyo
IG
Igor Butman. Improvizaciya v poiskah dialoga
IM
Imagine Dragons: Live from the Hollywood Bowl
Immortal Beloved
IN
In Bed with Madonna
Inu-oh
IT
It Happened on Fifth Avenue
It's Only Life After All
It's Only Rock
J-
J-hope in the Box
JA
Jack Satin
Jagged
JE
Jerry Lee Lewis: Trouble in Mind
Jesus Christ Superstar Live
JO
Joan Baez I Am a Noise
JU
Juice WRLD: Into the Abyss
Jumprava: The Big Happening
KA
Kangdaniel: My Parade
Kansas City
Karol G: Tomorrow Will Be Beautiful
KE
Kenneth MacMillan's Romeo and Juliet
Keys to the Heart
KH
Khroniki Deda Moroza. Tayna podarkov
KI
Killing Me Softly with His Songs
Killing Romance
KO
Kolya
Kornblumenblau
KR
Krechinskiy's Wedding
KY
Kygo: Back at the Bowl
KÖ
Köln 75
LA
La Bohème
La Joia: Bad Gyal
La famille Bélier
La historia de Benny Goodman
Lady Gaga: Glory
Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta
Laufey's A Night at the Symphony: Hollywood Bowl
Laurent Garnier: Off the Record
LE
Le Comte Ory
Leave One Day
Lee Fields: Faithful Man
Let the Canary Sing
Let the Dance Begin
Let's Get Lost
LI
Lil Nas X: Long Live Montero
Listen to Your Heart
Listening to Kenny G
Little Richard: I Am Everything
LO
Look at Me: XXXTentacion
Louder: The Soundtrack of Change
Love Never Dies
Love and Mercy
Love, Lizzo
LU
Lurker
Luther: Never Too Much
LÉ
Léo Delibes: Lakmé - Opéra Comique, Paris
ME
MET Opera: Champion
MET Opera: Falstaff
MET Opera: Fedora
MET Opera: Lohengrin
MET Opera: The Hours
Metal Lords
Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere
MA
Madama Butterfly
Madama Butterfly
Madame Butterfly
Maestra
Magic Mike's Last Dance
Mamamoo: My Con the Movie
Margins
Maria Callas Paris 1958
Marinka, Yanka and Secrets of Royal Castle
Marry Me
MI
Miami Connection
Michael
Michael Jackson: The Life of an Icon
Midnight Sun
Miley Cyrus: Something Beautiful
Milli Vanilli
Mindenki
Miss Granny
MN
Mnemonista, Il
Mnága - Happy End
MO
Modern Life Is Rubbish
Mon Laferte, te amo
Monsieur Aznavour
Monsta X: The Dreaming
Moonage Daydream
Mother
Mother Mary
Moxie
MU
Murat Gögebakan: Kalbim Yarali
Music by John Williams
MY
My Name Is Dingo
My SHINee World
NC
NCT NATION: To the World
NA
Na zawsze Melomani
Nashville
NE
Nebrilliantovaya ruka
Nevidimoe
Next to Normal
NI
Nijinsky
Nina
NO
Nobody Knows I'm Here
Nonsense Christmas with Sabrina Carpenter
O'
O'Dessa
OG
Ognivo protiv volshebnoy skvazhiny
OM
Omar and Cedric: If This Ever Gets Weird
ON
One Day Pina Asked...
OR
Ordinary World
Orphea in Love
Orphée aux enfers (Orpheus in der Unterwelt)
OS
Oshi No Ko: The Final Act
OT
Other People
OU
Our 30-minute Sessions
Our Song
Out of the Box
OZ
Ozzy Osbourne: Throne of Darkness
PA
Pagliacci
Paradox
Paul McCartney and Wings - One Hand Clapping
PE
Pet Shop Boys Dreamworld: The Greatest HIts Live at The Royal Arena Copenhagen
Peter Doherty: Stranger in My Own Skin
PI
Piece of My Heart
Pinocchio
Pixinguinha, an Affectionate Man
PL
Plastic Symphony
PO
Pogruzhenie
Por tus muertos
PR
Preacher's Kid
Press Play
Prestij Meselesi
Primavera
Prishla i govoryu
Prokofiev: The Fiery Angel
PS
Psychonaut
PU
Purple Hearts
QU
Queen at Wembley
Queendom
RB
RB&O Live: Alice's Adventures in Wonderland
RE
RENAISSANCE: A FILm by BEYONCÉ
Rebellion
Red Velvet Happiness Diary : My Dear, ReVe1uv in Cinemas
Reinventing Elvis: The '68 Comeback
Return to Reason
Revival69: The Concert That Rocked the World
RM
RM: Right People, Wrong Place
RA
Rammstein in Amerika
Rap and Reindeer
RI
Rich in Love 2
Riffs of Revolution
RO
Robot Dreams
Roger Waters: This Is Not a Drill - Live from Prague
Rollo and the Spirit of the Woods
Romeo and Juliet
Roxanne Roxanne
RY
Ryuichi Sakamoto: Opus
Ryuichi Sakamoto: async Live at the Park Avenue Armory
SU
SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE MOVIE
Suga: Road to D-Day
Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
SA
Sabaton - The Tour to End All Tours
Saturn Return
Save the Last Dance
SC
Schlußakkord
School Dance
SE
Searching for Sugar Man
Sektor Gaza
Seventeen Power of Love
Seventeen Tour Follow to Japan: Live Viewing
Sevmedim Deme
SH
Shawn Mendes: In Wonder
Shining Will Fall Down
SI
Simonal
Singing in My Sleep
Singing the Blues in Red
Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit
SK
Skandal. Ewenement Molesty
Skazki russkogo lesa
SL
Slade in Flame
Slaps with music
Sly Lives! (aka the Burden of Black Genius)
SM
Smart Things
SN
Snoop Dogg: Uncaged
SO
Solo
Songcatcher
Songs from the Hole
Sounds Like Love
SoyuzKinoMult. Vypusk #2
SP
Spike Island
Spinal Tap II: The End Continues
Spinning Gold
ST
Stage Mother
StarStruck
Stay Homas. The Band That Shouldn’t Exist
Stelios
Stephen, the King
Stomp the Yard: Homecoming
Stop Making Sense
SW
Swan Lake - filmed for IMAX
SY
Symphony of Life
TE
TESA MAN
Technoboys
Tender Mercies
TA
Taeyong: TY Track in Cinemas
Tancor goda
Tantsy Na Vysote
Taurus
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
TH
Thank God It's Friday
The After Party
The Ballad of Genesis and Lady Jaye
The Ballad of Wallis Island
The Bartered Bride
The Beach Boys
The Beatles: Eight Days a Week - The Touring Years
The Beatles: Get Back - The Rooftop Concert
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart
The Blue Star
The Box
The Colors Within
The Company
The Decline of Western Civilization
The Echoes of the Universe - The Music of Kaija Saariaho
The Extraordinary Miss Flower
The Festival
The Flamenco Guitar of Yerai Cortés
The Guru
The Identical
The Klezmer Project
The LXD: The Secrets of the Ra
The Music Never Stopped
The Neon Highway
The Piano Lesson
The Prisoner of Zenda
The Real Glory
The Rolling Stones: Rock Royalty
The Score
The Silence
The Stone Guest
The Stones and Brian Jones
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
The World According to Allee Willis
Thelonious Monk: Straight, No Chaser
This Is Me... Now
Thriller 40
TO
To the End
TR
Tri dnya dozhdya
TÁ
TÁR
U2
U2: Rockumentary
UN
Untitled Dirty Dancing Project
Untitled Janis Joplin Biopic Shailene Woodley
US
Usher: Rendezvous in Paris
V
V poiskah garmonii
VI
Video City
VL
Vladimir Rezitskiy: Dzhaz-Arhang
WA
Wayne's World
WE
We Are the Thousand
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Western Stars
WH
Wham!
White Riot
Whitney Houston: The Concert for a New South Africa
WI
Wiener Staatsoper: Le Nozze di Figaro
Wild Man Blues
WO
Woodstock 99: Peace Love and Rage
Work It
World's Best
XO
XOXO
YA
Yaremchuk: Matchless World of Beauty
YE
Yellow Rose
YO
You Are God
You Got Served
ZA
Zappa
ZV
Zvyozdy mne ukazhut put
A-
a-ha: The Movie
АN
Аn der Wien: Thaïs
БА
Баста. С самых низов
МУ
Музыка Победы
НЕ
Неземная Арета Франклин
Animation
Anime
Ballet
Biography
Action
Western
War
Detective
Children's
Documentary
Drama
History
Catastrophe
Comedy
Concert
Short
Crime
Romantic
Mystery
Music
Musical
Film-Noir
Opera
Adventure
Compilation
Family
Fairy Tale
Theatrical
Sport
Reality-TV
Thriller
Horror
Sci-Fi
Festival
Fantasy
Adult
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree