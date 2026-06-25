Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion

Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion

The people are underage, the city is sick. Others are tasked with educating and curing this. Our duty is to repress it! The repression is our vaccine! Repression and civilization!

Il Dottore - Former head of homicide squad

Il Dottore - Former head of homicide squad The people are underage, the city is sick. Others are tasked with educating and curing this. Our duty is to repress it! The repression is our vaccine! Repression and civilization!

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.