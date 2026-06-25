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Poster of Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion
8.2
Kinoafisha Films Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion
8.2

Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion

, 1970
Indagine su un cittadino al di sopra di ogni sospetto
Italy / Drama, Crime / 18+
Poster of Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion
8.2

Cast

Gian Maria Volonté
Gian Maria Volonté
Dottore
Florinda Bolkan
Florinda Bolkan
Augusta Terzi
Gianni Santuccio
Police Commissioner
Orazio Orlando
Brigadier Biglia
Sergio Tramonti
Antonio Pace
Arturo Dominici
Mangani
Aldo Rendine
Nicola Panunzio
Massimo Foschi
Augusta Terzi's Husband
Aleka Paizi
Housekeeper
Vittorio Duse
Canes
Director Elio Petri
Writer Elio Petri, Ugo Pirro
Composer Ennio Morricone
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy
Runtime 1 hour 52 minutes
Production year 1970
World premiere 12 February 1970
Release date
16 October 1970 France
13 November 1970 Germany
25 March 1971 Great Britain
25 June 2026 Greece
17 June 1971 Hungary
19 November 1971 Ireland 18
27 July 1975 Spain
MPAA R
Production Vera Films
Also known as
Indagine su un cittadino al di sopra di ogni sospetto, Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion, Investigación de un ciudadano sobre toda sospecha, Ermittlungen gegen einen über jeden Verdacht erhabenen Bürger, Investigación de un ciudadano libre de toda sospecha, Следствие по делу гражданина вне всяких подозрений, De dader staat boven verdenking, Điều Tra Một Công Dân Không Thể Nghi Ngờ, Enquête sur un citoyen au-dessus de tout soupçon, Epäilyksen yläpuolella, Epäilysten ulkopuolella, Her Türlü Kuşkunun Ötesinde Bir Vatandaş Üstüne Soruşturma, Hevet over mistanke, Inquérito a Um Cidadão Acima de Qualquer Suspeita, Investigação Sobre um Cidadão Acima de Qualquer Suspeita, Investigación sobre un ciudadano libre de toda sospecha, Istraga nad besprekornim građaninom, Mördare utan ansikte, Mördaren utan ansikte, Onderzoek naar een burger boven alle verdenking, Preiskava o neoporečnem državljanu, Śledztwo w sprawie obywatela poza wszelkim podejrzeniem, Tyrimas del neitartino piliečio, Undersøgelse af en borger hævet over enhver mistanke, Undersökning av en medborgare höjd över alla misstankar, Vizsgálat egy minden gyanú felett álló polgár ügyében, Yoerano pasis ypopsias, Υπεράνω πάσης υποψίας, Слідство у справі громадянина поза всякими підозрами, 殺人捜査, חקירתו של אזרח העומד מעל לכל חשד, 완전 범죄, Epäilyksen ulkopuolella, Investigation of a Citizen… Above Suspicion

Film rating

8.2
Rate 15 votes
8 IMDb
Listen to the
soundtrack Investigation of a Citizen Above Suspicion

Quotes

Il Dottore - Former head of homicide squad The people are underage, the city is sick. Others are tasked with educating and curing this. Our duty is to repress it! The repression is our vaccine! Repression and civilization!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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