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Poster of I'm Not Scared
7.4
Kinoafisha Films I'm Not Scared
7.4

I'm Not Scared

, 2003
Io non ho paura
Italy, Spain, Great Britain / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
Poster of I'm Not Scared
7.4

Synopsis

While playing outside one day, nine-year-old Michele discovers Filippo, who is chained to the ground at the bottom of a hole. Michele witnesses town baddie Felice nearby and suspects something bad is happening. Michele is unsure whom he should tell about his discovery, eventually spilling the beans to his closest friend. Michele's parents learn of his discovery and warn him to forget what he saw

Cast

Aitana Sánchez-Gijón
Aitana Sánchez-Gijón
Anna
Dino Abbrescia
Pino
Giorgio Careccia
Felice
Diego Abatantuono
Diego Abatantuono
Sergio
Antonella Stefanucci
Assunta
Riccardo Zinna
Pietro
Michele Vasca
Candela
Susi Sánchez
Madre Filippo
Giuseppe Cristiano
Michele
Mattia Di Pierro
Filippo
Director Gabriele Salvatores
Writer Niccolò Ammaniti, Francesca Marciano
Composer Ezio Bosso, Pepo Scherman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Italy / Spain / Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 48 minutes
Production year 2003
World premiere 8 February 2003
Release date
8 February 2003 Germany
14 March 2003 Italy
25 March 2004 Netherlands 12
6 August 2004 South Korea 12
30 August 2003 USA R
Worldwide Gross $7,354,418
Production Colorado Film Production, Cattleya, Alquimia Cinema
Also known as
Io non ho paura, I'm Not Scared, Não Tenho Medo, Ego the fovamai, El pozo, El secreto, Eu Não Tenho Medo, Hiç korkmuyorum, Ich habe keine Angst, Jag är inte rädd, Jáma, Je n'ai pas peur, Jeg er ikke bange, Jeg er ikke redd, L'été où j'ai grandi, Man Nemitarsam, Minä en pelkää, Nem félek, Nie boję się, Ništa se ne bojim, No tengo miedo, Εγώ δε φοβάμαι, Не ме е страх, Я не боюсь, Я не боюся, ぼくは怖くない, Heç Qorxmuram, 有你我不怕

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb
Updated 19 September 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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