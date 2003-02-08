Italy, Spain, Great Britain / Crime, Drama, Detective / 18+
7.4
Synopsis
While playing outside one day, nine-year-old Michele discovers Filippo, who is chained to the ground at the bottom of a hole. Michele witnesses town baddie Felice nearby and suspects something bad is happening. Michele is unsure whom he should tell about his discovery, eventually spilling the beans to his closest friend. Michele's parents learn of his discovery and warn him to forget what he saw
ProductionColorado Film Production, Cattleya, Alquimia Cinema
Also known as
Io non ho paura, I'm Not Scared, Não Tenho Medo, Ego the fovamai, El pozo, El secreto, Eu Não Tenho Medo, Hiç korkmuyorum, Ich habe keine Angst, Jag är inte rädd, Jáma, Je n'ai pas peur, Jeg er ikke bange, Jeg er ikke redd, L'été où j'ai grandi, Man Nemitarsam, Minä en pelkää, Nem félek, Nie boję się, Ništa se ne bojim, No tengo miedo, Εγώ δε φοβάμαι, Не ме е страх, Я не боюсь, Я не боюся, ぼくは怖くない, Heç Qorxmuram, 有你我不怕
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Updated 19 September 2023
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.