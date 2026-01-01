[the court spectators roar with laughter]

[the court spectators roar with laughter]

Now, on the matter of motive, we ask you: Why did you conceive, plan and execute this dastardly and scandalous crime?

Judge [Judgementally] Now, on the matter of motive, we ask you: Why did you conceive, plan and execute this dastardly and scandalous crime?

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.