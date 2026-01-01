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Poster of The Great Train Robbery
6.9
Kinoafisha Films The Great Train Robbery
6.9

The Great Train Robbery

, 1979
The First Great Train Robbery
Great Britain / Drama, Thriller, Adventure, Crime, Action / 18+
Poster of The Great Train Robbery
6.9

Synopsis

In Victorian England, a master criminal makes elaborate plans to steal a shipment of gold from a moving train.

Cast

Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Pierce
Donald Sutherland
Donald Sutherland
Agar
Lesley-Anne Down
Lesley-Anne Down
Miriam
Alan Webb
Trent
Malcolm Terris
Fowler
Robert J. Lang
Sharp
Michael Elphick
Burgess
Wayne Sleep
Clean Willy
Pamela Salem
Emily Trent
Gabrielle Lloyd
Elizabeth Trent
Director Michael Crichton
Writer Michael Crichton
Composer Jerry Goldsmith
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 50 minutes
Production year 1979
World premiere 14 December 1978
Release date
25 January 1979 Russia 18+
1 January 1979 Australia
18 April 1979 France
11 April 1979 Germany
14 December 1978 Great Britain
26 March 1981 Hungary 12
22 December 1978 Ireland PG
25 January 1979 Kazakhstan
11 August 1979 South Korea 18
14 December 1978 Sweden 15
2 February 1979 USA
25 January 1979 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $6,000,000
Worldwide Gross $13,027,857
Production Dino De Laurentiis Company, Starling Films
Also known as
The Great Train Robbery, The First Great Train Robbery, El gran asalto al tren, Der große Eisenbahnraub, La grande attaque du train d'or, 1855 - La grande rapina al treno, 1855 - La prima grande rapina al treno, Az első nagy vonatrablás, Büyük Tren Soygunu, Der (erste) große Eisenbahnraub, Der erste große Eisenbahnraub, Det første store togrøveri, Det første store togrøveriet, Det stora tågrånet, Didysis traukinio apiplešimas, El gran assalt al tren, El gran robo de tren, El primer gran asalto al tren, Et kup med fut, I klopi ton aionon, Kultajuna, Marele jaf al trenului, Marele jaf feroviar, O Grande Ataque ao Comboio d'Ouro, O Primeiro Assalto de Trem, Prvá Veľká Vlaková Lúpež, První Velká Vlaková Loupež, Velika pljačka voza, Wielki napad na pociąg, Η κλοπή των αιώνων, Большое ограбление поезда, Велике пограбування поїзда, Големият влаков обир, 大列車強盗（1979）, 火車大劫案, 火車大劫案 / 黃金列車大奇案, Velká vlaková loupež, La prima grande rapina al treno

Film rating

6.9
Rate 11 votes
6.9 IMDb

Quotes

Judge [Judgementally] Now, on the matter of motive, we ask you: Why did you conceive, plan and execute this dastardly and scandalous crime?
Edward Pierce I wanted the money.
[the court spectators roar with laughter]
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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