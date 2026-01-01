ProductionDino De Laurentiis Company, Starling Films
Also known as
The Great Train Robbery, The First Great Train Robbery, El gran asalto al tren, Der große Eisenbahnraub, La grande attaque du train d'or, 1855 - La grande rapina al treno, 1855 - La prima grande rapina al treno, Az első nagy vonatrablás, Büyük Tren Soygunu, Der (erste) große Eisenbahnraub, Der erste große Eisenbahnraub, Det første store togrøveri, Det første store togrøveriet, Det stora tågrånet, Didysis traukinio apiplešimas, El gran assalt al tren, El gran robo de tren, El primer gran asalto al tren, Et kup med fut, I klopi ton aionon, Kultajuna, Marele jaf al trenului, Marele jaf feroviar, O Grande Ataque ao Comboio d'Ouro, O Primeiro Assalto de Trem, Prvá Veľká Vlaková Lúpež, První Velká Vlaková Loupež, Velika pljačka voza, Wielki napad na pociąg, Η κλοπή των αιώνων, Большое ограбление поезда, Велике пограбування поїзда, Големият влаков обир, 大列車強盗（1979）, 火車大劫案, 火車大劫案 / 黃金列車大奇案, Velká vlaková loupež, La prima grande rapina al treno
Film rating
6.9
Rate11 votes
6.9IMDb
Stills
Quotes
Judge[Judgementally]Now, on the matter of motive, we ask you: Why did you conceive, plan and execute this dastardly and scandalous crime?
Edward PierceI wanted the money.
[the court spectators roar with laughter]
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.