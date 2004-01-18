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Poster of Maria Full of Grace
7.4
Kinoafisha Films Maria Full of Grace
7.4

Maria Full of Grace

, 2004
Maria Full of Grace
Colombia, Ecuador, USA / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Maria Full of Grace
7.4

Cast

Catalina Sandino Moreno
Catalina Sandino Moreno
María Álvarez
Virginia Cristina Ariza
Juana
Yenny Paola Vega
Blanca
Rodrigo Sánchez Borhorquez
Supervisor
Charles Albert Patiño
Felipe
Guilied Lopez
Lucy Díaz
Orlando Tobón
Don Fernando
Wilson Guerrero
Juan
Johanna Andrea Mora
Diana Álvarez
Fabricio Suarez
Pacho
Director Joshua Marston
Writer Joshua Marston
Composer Leonardo Heiblum, Jacobo Lieberman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Colombia / Ecuador / USA
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2004
Online premiere 7 July 2004
World premiere 18 January 2004
Release date
1 April 2004 Colombia
8 December 2004 France
11 February 2004 Germany
29 October 2004 Great Britain
17 September 2004 Greece
13 January 2005 Portugal
18 January 2004 USA
MPAA R
Budget $3,000,000
Worldwide Gross $12,594,630
Production HBO Films, Fine Line Features, Journeyman Pictures
Also known as
Maria Full of Grace, María, llena eres de gracia, Maria Cheia de Graça, Maria voll der Gnade, Keharitomeni Maria, Maria cea plina de har, Maria łaski pełna, Maria milosti puna, Maria pleine de grâce, Maria Sarshar az Metanat, Maria, milosti puna, Marija, pilna malonės, Üdvözlégy Mária, kegyelemmel teljes..., Κεχαριτωμένη Μαρία, Благословенная Мария, Мария, изпълнена с благодат, そして、ひと粒のひかり, 萬福瑪麗亞, 走私海洛因的少女

Film rating

7.4
Rate 10 votes
7.4 IMDb

Quotes

María Álvarez What about our money?
Felipe What about it? You two ran off with the merchandise!
María Álvarez You have the pellets back!
Felipe Exactly, we have them back and we don't need you anymore. You're not worth a fuck now.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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