ProductionHBO Films, Fine Line Features, Journeyman Pictures
Also known as
Maria Full of Grace, María, llena eres de gracia, Maria Cheia de Graça, Maria voll der Gnade, Keharitomeni Maria, Maria cea plina de har, Maria łaski pełna, Maria milosti puna, Maria pleine de grâce, Maria Sarshar az Metanat, Maria, milosti puna, Marija, pilna malonės, Üdvözlégy Mária, kegyelemmel teljes..., Κεχαριτωμένη Μαρία, Благословенная Мария, Мария, изпълнена с благодат, そして、ひと粒のひかり, 萬福瑪麗亞, 走私海洛因的少女
Film rating
7.4
Rate10 votes
7.4IMDb
Stills
Quotes
María ÁlvarezWhat about our money?
FelipeWhat about it? You two ran off with the merchandise!
María ÁlvarezYou have the pellets back!
FelipeExactly, we have them back and we don't need you anymore. You're not worth a fuck now.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.