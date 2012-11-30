A cop, investigating the mysterious death of a filmstar, meets a sex-worker, while he faces some personal problems psychologically. The mystery connects these people in a way, that ultimately changes their lives.
CountryIndia
Runtime2 hours 29 minutes
Production year2012
Online premiere30 November 2012
World premiere30 November 2012
Release date
30 November 2012
India
UA
30 November 2012
USA
Budget$7,395,080
Worldwide Gross$5,277,766
ProductionAamir Khan Productions, Excel Entertainment
Also known as
Talaash, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, A nyomozás - Egy rejtély részletei, Act of Murder, Act of Providence, Dhuan, Qidiruv, Reema Kagti's Untitled Project, Talaash: La respuesta está dentro de ti, Talaash: Trái Tim Cô Độc, Um Detetive Ocupado, Zakhmee, Поиск, तलाश, 阿米爾罕之大搜索