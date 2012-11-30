Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Poster of Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
1 poster
Kinoafisha Films Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Talaash: The Answer Lies Within

Talaash 18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат

Synopsis

A cop, investigating the mysterious death of a filmstar, meets a sex-worker, while he faces some personal problems psychologically. The mystery connects these people in a way, that ultimately changes their lives.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 29 minutes
Production year 2012
Online premiere 30 November 2012
World premiere 30 November 2012
Release date
30 November 2012 India UA
30 November 2012 USA
Budget $7,395,080
Worldwide Gross $5,277,766
Production Aamir Khan Productions, Excel Entertainment
Also known as
Talaash, Talaash: The Answer Lies Within, A nyomozás - Egy rejtély részletei, Act of Murder, Act of Providence, Dhuan, Qidiruv, Reema Kagti's Untitled Project, Talaash: La respuesta está dentro de ti, Talaash: Trái Tim Cô Độc, Um Detetive Ocupado, Zakhmee, Поиск, तलाश, 阿米爾罕之大搜索
Director
Reema Kagti
Priyamvada Narayanan
Cast
Aamir Khan
Aamir Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Kareena Kapoor Khan
Rani Mukerji
Rani Mukerji
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Cast and Crew
Similar films for Talaash: The Answer Lies Within
Thugs of Hindostan 4.4
Thugs of Hindostan (2018)
Secret Superstar 7.9
Secret Superstar (2017)
Mom 7.2
Mom (2017)
Ittefaq 7.2
Ittefaq (2017)
Dil Dhadakne Do 6.9
Dil Dhadakne Do (2015)
Dhoom 3 6.5
Dhoom 3 (2013)
Kahaani 8.1
Kahaani (2012)
Rang De Basanti 8.1
Rang De Basanti (2006)
Fanaa 7.3
Fanaa (2006)
Lagaan 8.1
Lagaan (2001)

Film rating

7.3
Rate 10 votes
7.3 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Avatar 3
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
Marty Supreme
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Zootopia 2
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Housemaid
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Greenland: Migration
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Return to Silent Hill
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Levsha
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chebi 2
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Papa mozhet
Papa mozhet
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Zolotoy dubl
Zolotoy dubl
2026, Russia, Sport, Drama
Charlie the Wonderdog
Charlie the Wonderdog
2026, Canada, Animation, Comedy, Family
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more