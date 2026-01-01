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Kinoafisha Films Unabomb

Unabomb

Unabomb
USA / Crime, Biography / 18+

Cast

Viggo Mortensen
Viggo Mortensen
Russell Crowe
Russell Crowe
Professor Henry Murray
Shailene Woodley
Shailene Woodley
Joanne Miller
Annabelle Wallis
Annabelle Wallis
Alexander Ludwig
Alexander Ludwig
Jacob Tremblay
Jacob Tremblay
Ted Kaczynski
Steven Ogg
Marc Menchaca
Marc Menchaca
David Webster
Roy Wright
Tanya Clarke
Susan Mosser
Matt Anderson
Matt Anderson
David Kaczynski
Deborah Ricketts
Self - Archive researcher
Director Robert Lorenz, Janus Metz Pedersen
Writer Sam Chalsen, Nelson Greaves
Composer Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Production 2.0 Entertainment, IM Global, MRC Film
Also known as
Unabomber, Унабомбер

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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