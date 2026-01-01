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Unabomb
Unabomb
Unabomb
USA / Crime, Biography / 18+
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Cast
Viggo Mortensen
Russell Crowe
Professor Henry Murray
Shailene Woodley
Joanne Miller
Annabelle Wallis
Alexander Ludwig
Jacob Tremblay
Ted Kaczynski
Steven Ogg
Marc Menchaca
David Webster
Roy Wright
Tanya Clarke
Susan Mosser
Matt Anderson
David Kaczynski
Deborah Ricketts
Self - Archive researcher
Director
Robert Lorenz
,
Janus Metz Pedersen
Writer
Sam Chalsen
,
Nelson Greaves
Composer
Marco Beltrami
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USA
Production
2.0 Entertainment, IM Global, MRC Film
Also known as
Unabomber, Унабомбер
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