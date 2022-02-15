Death on the Nile, Muerte en el Nilo, Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, Döden på Nilen, Mort sur le Nil, Smrt na Nilu, Tod auf dem Nil, Роковое путешествие, Смерть на Ниле, Án Mạng Trên Sông Nile, Assassinio sul Nilo, Døden på Nilen, Dood op de Nijl, Halál a Níluson, Kuolema Niilillä, Mirtis prie Nilo, Moarte pe Nil, Mord på Nilen, Mort al Nil, Morte no Nilo, Morte Sobre o Nilo, Nil'de ölüm, Śmierć na Nilu, Smrt' na Níle, Surm Niilusel, Vražda na Nilu, Έγκλημα στο Νείλο, Θάνατος στον Νείλο, Смерть на Нілі, Смърт край Нил, ナイル殺人事件, 尼羅河上的慘案, Hercule Poirot Døden på Nilen, 나일 살인 사건
Film rating
7.3
Rate14 votes
7.3IMDb
Updated 15 February 2022
Stills
Quotes
Mrs Otterbourne[Interrupting Poirot and Race]Do forgive me for butting in, but I have a bet with my daughter here, that you're Hercules Porridge, the famous French sleuth.
Hercule PoirotNot quite. I am Hercule Poirot, the famous Belgian sleuth.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.