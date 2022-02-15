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Poster of Death on the Nile
7.3
Kinoafisha Films Death on the Nile
7.3

Death on the Nile

, 1978
Death on the Nile
Great Britain / Drama, Detective, Crime / 18+
Poster of Death on the Nile
7.3

Synopsis

As Hercule Poirot enjoys a luxurious cruise down the Nile, a newlywed heiress is found murdered on board. Can Poirot identify the killer before the ship reaches the end of its journey?

Cast

Peter Ustinov
Peter Ustinov
Hercule Poirot
Jane Birkin
Jane Birkin
Louise Bourget
Lois Chiles
Linnet Ridgeway
Bette Davis
Bette Davis
Mrs. Van Schuyler
Mia Farrow
Mia Farrow
Jacqueline De Bellefort
Jon Finch
James Ferguson
Olivia Hussey
Olivia Hussey
Rosalie Otterbourne
Simon MacCorkindale
Simon Doyle
I.S. Johar
Manager of the Karnak
George Kennedy
Andrew Pennington
Director John Guillermin
Writer Agatha Christie, Anthony Shaffer
Composer Nino Rota
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 2 hours 20 minutes
Production year 1978
Online premiere 4 February 2022
World premiere 29 September 1978
Release date
29 September 1978 Russia 12+
25 December 1978 Brazil
4 April 2018 France
13 October 1978 Germany
24 October 1978 Great Britain
16 February 1979 Greece
16 November 1978 Italy
9 December 1978 Japan G
29 September 1978 Kazakhstan
2 November 1978 Netherlands
15 December 1978 Portugal
30 October 1978 Sweden
29 September 1978 USA
29 September 1978 Ukraine
MPAA PG
Budget $7,920,000
Worldwide Gross $14,569,614
Production EMI Films, Mersham Productions Ltd.
Also known as
Death on the Nile, Muerte en el Nilo, Agatha Christie's Death on the Nile, Döden på Nilen, Mort sur le Nil, Smrt na Nilu, Tod auf dem Nil, Роковое путешествие, Смерть на Ниле, Án Mạng Trên Sông Nile, Assassinio sul Nilo, Døden på Nilen, Dood op de Nijl, Halál a Níluson, Kuolema Niilillä, Mirtis prie Nilo, Moarte pe Nil, Mord på Nilen, Mort al Nil, Morte no Nilo, Morte Sobre o Nilo, Nil'de ölüm, Śmierć na Nilu, Smrt' na Níle, Surm Niilusel, Vražda na Nilu, Έγκλημα στο Νείλο, Θάνατος στον Νείλο, Смерть на Нілі, Смърт край Нил, ナイル殺人事件, 尼羅河上的慘案, Hercule Poirot Døden på Nilen, 나일 살인 사건

Film rating

7.3
Rate 14 votes
7.3 IMDb
Updated 15 February 2022

Quotes

Mrs Otterbourne [Interrupting Poirot and Race] Do forgive me for butting in, but I have a bet with my daughter here, that you're Hercules Porridge, the famous French sleuth.
Hercule Poirot Not quite. I am Hercule Poirot, the famous Belgian sleuth.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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