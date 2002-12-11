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Poster of Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
7.2
Kinoafisha Films Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
7.2

Confessions of a Dangerous Mind

, 2002
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
USA, Australia, Germany, Canada / Thriller, Crime, Drama, Comedy, Biography / 18+
Poster of Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
7.2

Synopsis

An adaptation of the cult memoir of game show impresario Chuck Barris, in which he purports to have been a CIA hitman.

Cast

Dick Clark
Dick Clark
Sam Rockwell
Sam Rockwell
Chuck Barris
Michelle Sweeney
J. Sweeney
Drew Barrymore
Drew Barrymore
Penny
Chelsea Ceci
Tuvia, Age 8
Michael Cera
Michael Cera
Chuck Age 8 and 11
Aimee Rose Ambroziak
Chuck's Date #1
Isabelle Blais
Chuck's Date #2
Melissa Carter
Jennifer Hall
Ilona Elkin
Jaye P. Morgan
Director George Clooney
Writer Chuck Barris, Charlie Kaufman
Composer Alex Wurman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Australia / Germany / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 11 December 2002
Release date
10 April 2003 Russia Вест 16+
22 May 2003 Argentina +13
24 July 2003 Australia
24 April 2003 Austria
31 December 2003 Bahrain
10 April 2003 Belarus
19 March 2003 Belgium
1 May 2003 Brazil 16
24 January 2003 Canada
15 August 2003 Colombia
15 May 2003 Czechia
31 March 2003 Denmark
25 July 2003 Estonia
18 April 2003 Finland
11 June 2003 France
10 February 2003 Germany 12
22 January 2003 Great Britain 15
25 April 2003 Greece
20 March 2003 Hong Kong IIB
1 May 2003 Hungary 16
11 April 2003 Iceland
17 March 2004 Indonesia
14 March 2003 Ireland 18
20 February 2003 Israel
24 April 2003 Italy
16 August 2003 Japan PG12
10 April 2003 Kazakhstan
9 May 2003 Lithuania
8 August 2003 Mexico
6 March 2003 Netherlands
21 August 2003 New Zealand R16
2 May 2003 Norway 15
7 May 2003 Philippines R-18
21 November 2003 Poland
11 April 2003 Portugal M/16
17 July 2003 Slovakia
15 May 2003 Slovenia
25 July 2003 South Korea 18
25 June 2004 Spain 18
16 April 2003 Sweden 11
15 May 2003 Switzerland 16
3 October 2003 Taiwan
7 February 2003 Turkey
24 January 2003 USA
10 April 2003 Ukraine
31 October 2003 Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $33,013,805
Production Miramax, Mad Chance, Section Eight
Also known as
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Confesiones de una mente peligrosa, Confessions d'un homme dangereux, Geständnisse - Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Confesiunile unei minti periculoase, Confession, Confessioni di una mente pericolosa, Confissões de uma Mente Perigosa, Egy veszedelmes elme vallomásai, Exomologiseis enos epikindynou myalou, Ispovesti opasnog uma, Ispovijest opasnog uma, Izpovedi nevarnega uma, Lời Thú Tội Của Sát Nhân, Milujte svého zabijáka, Milujte svojho zabijaka, Niebezpieczny umysł, Ohtliku mehe pihtimus, Pavojingo žmogaus išpažintis, Salaisen agentin tunnustukset, Tehlikeli Aklın İtirafları, Εξομολογήσεις ενός επικίνδυνου μυαλού, Признания опасного человека, Самопризнанията на един опасен ум, Сповідь небезпечної людини, コンフェッション, 神經殺手, Exomologiseis enos epikindinou myalou, 危险思想的自白

Film rating

7.2
Rate 10 votes
7 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Berlin International Film Festival — all awards and nominations (2)
Updated 26 August 2024

Quotes

[last lines]
Chuck Barris I came up with a new game-show idea recently. It's called The Old Game. You got three old guys with loaded guns onstage. They look back at their lives, see who they were, what they accomplished, how close they came to realizing their dreams. The winner is the one who doesn't blow his brains out. He gets a refrigerator.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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