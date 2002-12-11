7.2Confessions of a Dangerous Mind
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, 2002
USA, Australia, Germany, Canada / Thriller, Crime, Drama, Comedy, Biography / 18+
Synopsis
An adaptation of the cult memoir of game show impresario Chuck Barris, in which he purports to have been a CIA hitman.
Cast
Michelle Sweeney
J. Sweeney
Director George Clooney
Writer Chuck Barris, Charlie Kaufman
Composer Alex Wurman
Film details
Country USA / Australia / Germany / Canada
Runtime 1 hour 53 minutes
Production year 2002
World premiere 11 December 2002
Release date
|10 April 2003
|Russia
|Вест
|16+
|22 May 2003
|Argentina
|+13
|24 July 2003
|Australia
|24 April 2003
|Austria
|31 December 2003
|Bahrain
|10 April 2003
|Belarus
|19 March 2003
|Belgium
|1 May 2003
|Brazil
|16
|24 January 2003
|Canada
|15 August 2003
|Colombia
|15 May 2003
|Czechia
|31 March 2003
|Denmark
|25 July 2003
|Estonia
|18 April 2003
|Finland
|11 June 2003
|France
|10 February 2003
|Germany
|12
|22 January 2003
|Great Britain
|15
|25 April 2003
|Greece
|20 March 2003
|Hong Kong
|IIB
|1 May 2003
|Hungary
|16
|11 April 2003
|Iceland
|17 March 2004
|Indonesia
|14 March 2003
|Ireland
|18
|20 February 2003
|Israel
|24 April 2003
|Italy
|16 August 2003
|Japan
|PG12
|10 April 2003
|Kazakhstan
|9 May 2003
|Lithuania
|8 August 2003
|Mexico
|6 March 2003
|Netherlands
|21 August 2003
|New Zealand
|R16
|2 May 2003
|Norway
|15
|7 May 2003
|Philippines
|R-18
|21 November 2003
|Poland
|11 April 2003
|Portugal
|M/16
|17 July 2003
|Slovakia
|15 May 2003
|Slovenia
|25 July 2003
|South Korea
|18
|25 June 2004
|Spain
|18
|16 April 2003
|Sweden
|11
|15 May 2003
|Switzerland
|16
|3 October 2003
|Taiwan
|7 February 2003
|Turkey
|24 January 2003
|USA
|10 April 2003
|Ukraine
|31 October 2003
|Uruguay
MPAA R
Budget $30,000,000
Worldwide Gross $33,013,805
Production Miramax, Mad Chance, Section Eight
Also known as
Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Confesiones de una mente peligrosa, Confessions d'un homme dangereux, Geständnisse - Confessions of a Dangerous Mind, Confesiunile unei minti periculoase, Confession, Confessioni di una mente pericolosa, Confissões de uma Mente Perigosa, Egy veszedelmes elme vallomásai, Exomologiseis enos epikindynou myalou, Ispovesti opasnog uma, Ispovijest opasnog uma, Izpovedi nevarnega uma, Lời Thú Tội Của Sát Nhân, Milujte svého zabijáka, Milujte svojho zabijaka, Niebezpieczny umysł, Ohtliku mehe pihtimus, Pavojingo žmogaus išpažintis, Salaisen agentin tunnustukset, Tehlikeli Aklın İtirafları, Εξομολογήσεις ενός επικίνδυνου μυαλού, Признания опасного человека, Самопризнанията на един опасен ум, Сповідь небезпечної людини, コンフェッション, 神經殺手, Exomologiseis enos epikindinou myalou, 危险思想的自白
Updated 26 August 2024
Quotes
[last lines]
Chuck Barris I came up with a new game-show idea recently. It's called The Old Game. You got three old guys with loaded guns onstage. They look back at their lives, see who they were, what they accomplished, how close they came to realizing their dreams. The winner is the one who doesn't blow his brains out. He gets a refrigerator.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Interesting facts
Julia Roberts and Drew Barrymore accepted a scale fee of $250,000 as a favour to their friend and director George Clooney. Brad Pitt and Matt Damon made cameo appearances without payment.
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