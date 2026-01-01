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Poster of Jamaica Inn
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Jamaica Inn
6.4

Jamaica Inn

, 1939
Jamaica inn
Great Britain / Thriller, Crime / 18+
Poster of Jamaica Inn
6.4

Cast

Basil Radford
Emlyn Williams
Robert Newton
Jem Trehearne - Sir Humphrey's Gang
Maureen O'Hara
Maureen O'Hara
Mary Yellan
Mervyn Johns
Charles Laughton
Sir Humphrey Pengallan
Horace Hodges
Chadwick - Sir Humphrey's Butler
Hay Petrie
Sam - Sir Humphrey's Groom
Frederick Piper
Davis - Sir Humphrey's Agent
Herbert Lomas
Dowland - Sir Humphrey's Tenant
Clare Greet
Granny Tremarney - Sir Humphrey's Tenant
William Devlin
Burdkin - Sir Humphrey's Tenant
Director Alfred Hitchcock
Writer Daphne Du Maurier, Sidney Gilliat, Joan Harrison, J.B. Priestley
Composer Eric Fenby
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1939
World premiere 11 May 1939
Release date
23 October 1939 Denmark
17 December 1939 Finland
20 July 1939 France
11 May 1939 Germany
12 May 1939 Great Britain
1 January 1940 Italy
11 September 1939 Sweden 15
13 October 1939 USA
Budget 200,436 GBP
Worldwide Gross $1,458
Production Renown Pictures Corporation, Mayflower Pictures Corporation
Also known as
Jamaica Inn, Riff-Piraten, Jamaica-kroen, Krčma Jamajka, La posada maldita, La taverne de la Jamaïque, A Estalagem Maldita, A Pousada da Jamaica, Die Taverne von Jamaika, Fekete éjszakák, Hanul J., Hanul Jamaica, In de Jamaica, Jamaica fogadó, Jamaica Hanı, Jamaica Inn rantarosvot, Jamaica Innin rannikkorosvot, Jamaikos smukle, L'auberge de la Jamaïque, La taverna della Giamaica, Oberża Jamajka, Oberża na pustkowiu, Poonduck Jamaica, Posada Jamaica, Posada maldita, Värdshuset Jamaica, Vrakplundrarna på Jamaica Inn, Η ταβέρνα της Τζαμάικα, Таверна Ямайка, 巌窟の野獣, 牙買加旅店, 牙買加旅舍, 牙买加旅馆, 黑海人妖, Jamaica Innin rantarosvot

Film rating

6.4
Rate 15 votes
6.3 IMDb

Quotes

[first title card]
Title Card "Oh Lord, we pray thee ~~ not that wrecks should happen ~~ but that if they do happen / Thou wilt guide them ~~ to the coast of Cornwall ~~ for the benefit of the poor inhabitants."
Title Card So ran an old Cornish prayer of the early nineteenth century, but in that lawless corner of England, before the British Coastguard Service came into being...
Title Card ...there existed gangs who, for the sake of plunder deliberately planned the wrecks, luring ships to their doom on the cruel rocks of the wild Cornish coast.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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