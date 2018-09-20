Clairvoyant femme fatale Nicola Six has been living with a dark premonition of her impending death by murder. She begins a tangled love affair with three uniquely different men: one of whom she knows will be her murderer.
ProductionMuse Productions, Periscope Entertainment, Curiously Bright Entertainment
Also known as
London Fields, Campos de Londres, Séduction Fatale, London Fields: Romance Fatal, Londoni pálya, Londra Topraklari, Patune London, Pola Londynu, Seducție letală, Visi nori Nikolės, Лондонские поля, Лондонські поля, ロンドン・フィールズ, 情挑倫敦
Samson YoungThey used to worry about the kind of world they were bringing their child into. But when their prayers were answered, they worried about what kind of child they were bringing into the world.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.