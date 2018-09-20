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Poster of London Fields
4.7
Kinoafisha Films London Fields
4.7

London Fields

, 2017
London Fields
USA / Thriller, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of London Fields
4.7

Synopsis

Clairvoyant femme fatale Nicola Six has been living with a dark premonition of her impending death by murder. She begins a tangled love affair with three uniquely different men: one of whom she knows will be her murderer.

Cast

Amber Heard
Amber Heard
Nicola Six
Jaimie Alexander
Jaimie Alexander
Hope
Theo James
Theo James
Guy Clinch
Jim Sturgess
Jim Sturgess
Keith Talent
Billy Bob Thornton
Billy Bob Thornton
Samson Young
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan
Petronella
Jennifer Missoni
Jennifer Missoni
Cara Delevingne
Cara Delevingne
Kath Talent
Gemma Chan
Gemma Chan
Petronella
Jason Isaacs
Jason Isaacs
Mark Asprey
Lily Cole
Lily Cole
Trish Shirt
Henry Garrett
Henry Garrett
Director Mathew Cullen
Writer Roberta Hanley, Martin Amis
Composer Adam Barber, Benson Taylor, Toydrum
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 20 September 2018
Release date
20 September 2018 Russia Парадиз 18+
3 July 2019 Brazil
13 June 2019 France
13 June 2019 Germany
20 September 2018 Great Britain
21 September 2018 Lithuania
26 October 2018 USA
20 September 2018 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $8,000,000
Worldwide Gross $487,420
Production Muse Productions, Periscope Entertainment, Curiously Bright Entertainment
Also known as
London Fields, Campos de Londres, Séduction Fatale, London Fields: Romance Fatal, Londoni pálya, Londra Topraklari, Patune London, Pola Londynu, Seducție letală, Visi nori Nikolės, Лондонские поля, Лондонські поля, ロンドン・フィールズ, 情挑倫敦

Film rating

4.7
Rate 17 votes
3.9 IMDb
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack London Fields

Quotes

Samson Young They used to worry about the kind of world they were bringing their child into. But when their prayers were answered, they worried about what kind of child they were bringing into the world.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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