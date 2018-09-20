Listen to the soundtrack

Listen to the soundtrack London Fields

They used to worry about the kind of world they were bringing their child into. But when their prayers were answered, they worried about what kind of child they were bringing into the world.

Samson Young They used to worry about the kind of world they were bringing their child into. But when their prayers were answered, they worried about what kind of child they were bringing into the world.

Showtimes

Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.