The Midnight Story, Der Tod war schneller, Appointment with a Shadow, Rendez-vous avec une ombre, Döden var snabbare, El rastro del asesino, Keskiyön mysteeri, Los ojos de la muerte, Los ojos del Padre Tomasino, Mesanyhta sto San Francisco, Mezzanotte a San Francisco, O Segredo do Culpado, Os Olhos do Padre Tomasino, Povestea de la miezul nopţii, Stævnemøde med en morder, Suprême aveu, The Eyes of Father Tomasino, Tvilens skygge, Это случилось в полночь, 復讐に賭ける男
Film rating
6.7
Rate13 votes
6.7IMDb
Quotes
Sylvio MalatestaHow are you going to know an idiot if you never give him a chance to prove it?
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.