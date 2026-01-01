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Poster of The Midnight Story
6.7
Kinoafisha Films The Midnight Story
6.7

The Midnight Story

, 1957
The Midnight Story
USA / Drama, Crime, Film-Noir / 18+
Poster of The Midnight Story
6.7

Synopsis

When a San Francisco priest is murdered, a policeman, who's a close friend, starts an investigation.

Cast

Tony Curtis
Tony Curtis
Joe Martini
Marisa Pavan
Anna Malatesta
Gilbert Roland
Sylvio Malatesta
Jay C. Flippen
Jay C. Flippen
Sgt. Jack Gillen
Argentina Brunetti
Mama Malatesta
Ted de Corsia
Lt. Kilrain
Richard Monda
Peanuts Malatesta
Kathleen Freeman
Rosa Cuneo
Herb Vigran
Charlie Cuneo
Peggy Maley
Veda Pinelli
Director Joseph Pevney
Writer Edwin Blum, John Robinson
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 29 minutes
Production year 1957
World premiere 1 August 1957
Release date
5 November 1957 Germany 16
1 August 1957 USA
Production Universal International Pictures (UI)
Also known as
The Midnight Story, Der Tod war schneller, Appointment with a Shadow, Rendez-vous avec une ombre, Döden var snabbare, El rastro del asesino, Keskiyön mysteeri, Los ojos de la muerte, Los ojos del Padre Tomasino, Mesanyhta sto San Francisco, Mezzanotte a San Francisco, O Segredo do Culpado, Os Olhos do Padre Tomasino, Povestea de la miezul nopţii, Stævnemøde med en morder, Suprême aveu, The Eyes of Father Tomasino, Tvilens skygge, Это случилось в полночь, 復讐に賭ける男

Film rating

6.7
Rate 13 votes
6.7 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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