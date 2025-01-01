Detective Films

Thale

Thanksgiving

That Day

The Accidental Detective 2

The Actor

The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson: The Treasures of Agra

The Advocate

The Afterlight

The Alphabet Killer

The Answer to All Questions

The Artifice Girl

The Ascent

The Baby in the Basket

The Ballad of a Small Player

The Barber

The Barefoot Contessa

The Beast

The Bermuda Triangle

The Bermuda Triangle

The Beta Test

The Big Clock

The Big Sleep

The Blackcoat's Daughter

The Boat

The Boston Strangler

The Breach

The Bridge Curse

The Bridge Curse: Ritual

The Bygone

The Cabin

The Cases of Mystery Lane: Death Is Listening

The Castle

The Child Remains

The Childhood of a Leader

The Cincinnati Spin

The City of the Dead

The Closet

The Clovehitch Killer

The Codex of Disgrace

The Coldest City

The Conference

The Corsair Code

The Criminal Who Stole a Crime

The Criminal and the Lady

The Crimson Rivers

The Critic

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time

The Curse of Downers Grove

The Curse of Sleeping Beauty

The Cyberbully

The Damned

The Damned

The Dark Half

The Dark Tapes

The Dead Girl

The Dead Zone

The Delivery Guy

The Devil You Know

The Devil's Collection

The Discovery

The Dogs

The Drowning Pool

The East

The Editor

The Eken

The Empty Man

The Eternal Daughter

The Exit 8

The Exorcists

The Faculty

The Fairfax Millions

The Fall

The Fallen Idol

The Fallen Sparrow

The Falling

The Falling Star

The Fare

The Fields

The Forbidden Christ

The Forbidden Room

The Galapagos Affair: Satan Came to Eden

The General's Daughter

The Ghost Station

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir

The Gift

The Girl from the Naked Eye

The Girl in the Pool

The Girl in the Spider's Web

The Girl on the Train

The Gorgon Case

The Goya Murders

The Gracie Allen Murder Case

The Green Fog

The Grove

The Gullspång Miracle

The Gun in Betty Lou's Handbag

The Gunman

The Happytime Murders

The Harbinger

The Haunted

The Highwaymen

The Holcroft Covenant

The Hospital

The Hound of the Baskervilles

The Hound of the Baskervilles

The House at the End of Time

The House of Violent Desire

The Hypocrite 2

The I Inside

The Immigrant

The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks

The Insomniac

The Interviewer

The Intruder

The Invisible Guest

The Invisible Man Returns

The Jane Mysteries: A Deadly Prescription

The Jane Mysteries: Murder at Moseby

The Jane Mysteries: Too Much to Lose

The January Man

The Key to Christmas

The Killers

The Killing Jar

The King Tide

The Lady Vanishes

The Land Within

The Last One of the Six

The Last Smile

The Last Thing He Wanted

The Lazarus Project

The Legend of Kaspar Hauser

The Life I Can't Remember

The Limey

The Little Stranger

The Lodger

The Major Tones

The Man Who Knew Too Much

The Man Without a Map

The Man from London

The Man from Rome

The Master of Taiga

The Maze Runner

The Medusa Touch

The Memory River

The Minus Man

The Monitor

The Monster Beneath Us

The Moor

The Motel Life

The Mule

The Murder in Sunshine Manor

The Murderer

The Murderer Lives at Number 21

The Mysterious Boy

The Nest

The Night Curse of Reatrei

The Night Owl

The Night of the 12th

The Nightmare

The Nightsiren

The Ninth

The Occupant

The Odds

The Other Child

The Other Me

The Outlaws

The Pagemaster

The Parasomniac

The Past

The Pearl of Death

The Perception

The Perfect Crime

The Piano Tuner of Earthquakes

The Piper

The Pledge

The Poison Rose

The Postcard Killings

The Power of Few

The Priests

The Private Eye

The Prize

The Professor and the Madman

The Purtity of Vengeance

The Quarry

The Queen Mary

The Rambler

The Reckoning

The Rescue

The Righteous

The Ring Virus

The Riverbank

The Room

The Rule of Jenny Pen

The Rumyantsev Case

The Sand Castle

The Sawyer Massacre

The Secret Agent's Blunder

The Secret of Gretha Villa

The Sense of an Ending

The Shadow Near the Pier

The Show

The Skulls

The Sleeping Car Murders

The Snare

The Son

The Son's Room

The Souvenir

The Spiral Staircase

The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde

The Strange Color of Your Body's Tears

The Stranger in Our Bed

The Strangers: Chapter 2

The Super

The Survival of Kindness

The Tale

The Tall Man

The Tavern on Pyatnitskaya

The Tenant

The Tenderness

The Texas Chain Saw Massacre

The Third Murder

The Three Faces of Eve

The Thursday Murder Club

The Time Being

The Town That Dreaded Sundown

The Town of Headcounts

The Traitor

The Truth About Charlie

The Tutor

The Twelve Chairs

The Universal Theory

The Unsettling

The Vanishing of Sidney Hall

The Victims

The Watcher

The Watchers

The Weasel's Tale

The Weight of Water

The White List

The Wife He Met Online

The Witch

The Wives

The Wolf Hour

The Wolf of the Malveneurs

The Woman in the Fifth

The Woman in the Window

The Woman of My Life

The Wonder

The YouTube Effect

The person who doubts

There's Something Wrong with the Children

Thesis on a Homicide

They Talk

This Sweet Sickness

Thread: An Insidious Tale

Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie

Three Colors: Blue

Three Days till the Spring

Three Identical Strangers

Three Men and a Baby