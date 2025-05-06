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Poster of Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
6.0
Kinoafisha Films Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
6.0

Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie

, 1978
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
USSR / Detective, Crime / 18+
Poster of Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
6.0

Cast

Valeriy Zolotukhin
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Vasiliy Seryozhkin - kapitan militsii
Yuriy Nazarov
Yuriy Nazarov
Ivan Chubatov
Nadezhda Repina
Darya - nevesta Chubatova
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Pavel Boborukhin
Viktor Shulgin
dyadya Fedot
Iya Arepina
Leonid Chubarov
Valentin Grachyov
Nikolay Savelyev
Maksim Munzuk
Georgi Yumatov
Georgi Yumatov
Nachalnik militsii
Oleg Golubitsky
Fyodor Aleksandrovich
Ivan Savkin
Vsevolod Nikolayevich
Director Andrei Razumovsky
Writer Boris Mozhayev
Composer Igor Efremov
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 42 minutes
Production year 1978
Production Mosfilm
Also known as
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie, Preliminary Investigation, Предварительное расследование

Film rating

6.0
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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