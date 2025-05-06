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Площадки
6.0
Kinoafisha
Films
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
6.0
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
, 1978
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie
USSR / Detective, Crime / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
6.0
Cast
Valeriy Zolotukhin
Vasiliy Seryozhkin - kapitan militsii
Yuriy Nazarov
Ivan Chubatov
Nadezhda Repina
Darya - nevesta Chubatova
Vladimir Gostyukhin
Pavel Boborukhin
Viktor Shulgin
dyadya Fedot
Iya Arepina
Leonid Chubarov
Valentin Grachyov
Nikolay Savelyev
Maksim Munzuk
Georgi Yumatov
Nachalnik militsii
Oleg Golubitsky
Fyodor Aleksandrovich
Ivan Savkin
Vsevolod Nikolayevich
Director
Andrei Razumovsky
Writer
Boris Mozhayev
Composer
Igor Efremov
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 42 minutes
Production year
1978
Production
Mosfilm
Also known as
Predvaritelnoe rassledovanie, Preliminary Investigation, Предварительное расследование
More
Film rating
6.0
Rate
12
votes
6.1
IMDb
Updated 6 May 2025
Showtimes
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