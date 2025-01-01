Film-Noir Films

Menu
A
A Cry in the Night
AC
Ace in the Hole
AF
Affair in Trinidad
AL
All the King's Men
AN
Angel Face
Angels with Dirty Faces
CH
Champion
Christmas Holiday
CL
Clash by Night
CO
Convicted
CR
Criss Cross
Cry of the City
D.
D.O.A.
DA
Dark Passage
DE
Dead End
Deadline - U.S.A.
Desert Fury
Detective Story
DO
Double Indemnity
EU
Eugen Onegin
FO
Force of Evil
Fourteen Hours
FU
Fury
GI
Gilda
GL
Gli uomini d'oro
GR
Great Guy
HE
He Ran All the Way
HI
High Sierra
His Kind of Woman
HO
Hotel Noir
House by the River
House of Strangers
HU
Human Desire
I
I Confess
I Walk Alone
IL
Illegal
IM
Impact
IN
In a Lonely Place
JO
Johnny Stool Pigeon
KA
Kansas City Confidential
KE
Key Largo
KI
Killer's Kiss
Kiss Me Deadly
Kiss of Death
KN
Knock on Any Door
LA
Lady on a Train
Laura
LE
Leave Her to Heaven
LI
Little Caesar
M
M
MA
Man from Beirut
Marked Woman
MI
Mildred Pierce
Ministry of Fear
NI
Niagara
Nightmare Alley
NO
Notorious
OD
Odd Man Out
OS
Ossessione
OU
Out of the Past
PH
Phantom Lady
PI
Pikovaya dama
PU
Pushover
SC
Scarlet Street
SE
Senza lasciare traccia
SO
Sorry, Wrong Number
ST
Strangers on a Train
SW
Sweet Smell of Success
TH
The Battling Bellhop
The Big Clock
The Big Heat
The Big Sleep
The Breaking Point
The Brothers Rico
The Dark Mirror
The Fallen Idol
The Fallen Sparrow
The File on Thelma Jordon
The Killers
The Lady from Shanghai
The Letter
The Maltese Falcon
The Midnight Story
The Night of the Hunter
The People Against O'Hara
The Petrified Forest
The Phenix City Story
The Postman Always Rings Twice
The Racket
The Roaring Twenties
The Second Woman
The Strange Affair of Uncle Harry
The Strange Love of Martha Ivers
The Stranger
The Suspect
The Third Man
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The Woman in the Window
The Wrong Man
They Live by Night
They Made Me a Criminal
TO
Tomorrow Is Forever
Touch of Evil
UN
Undercurrent
VI
Victim
WH
Where the Sidewalk Ends
Where the Truth Lies
While the City Sleeps
White Heat
YO
You Only Live Once
ZI
Zift
