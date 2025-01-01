Film-Noir Films

Menu
A
A Cry in the Night
AC
Ace in the Hole
AF
Affair in Trinidad
AL
All the King's Men
AN
Angel Face Angels with Dirty Faces
CH
Champion Christmas Holiday
CL
Clash by Night
CO
Convicted
CR
Criss Cross Cry of the City
D.
D.O.A.
DA
Dark Passage
DE
Dead End Deadline - U.S.A. Desert Fury Detective Story
DO
Double Indemnity
EU
Eugen Onegin
FO
Force of Evil Fourteen Hours
FU
Fury
GI
Gilda
GL
Gli uomini d'oro
GR
Great Guy
HE
He Ran All the Way
HI
High Sierra His Kind of Woman
HO
Hotel Noir House by the River House of Strangers
HU
Human Desire
I
I Confess I Walk Alone
IL
Illegal
IM
Impact
IN
In a Lonely Place
JO
Johnny Stool Pigeon
KA
Kansas City Confidential
KE
Key Largo
KI
Killer's Kiss Kiss Me Deadly Kiss of Death
KN
Knock on Any Door
LA
Lady on a Train Laura
LE
Leave Her to Heaven
LI
Little Caesar
M
M
MA
Man from Beirut Marked Woman
MI
Mildred Pierce Ministry of Fear
NI
Niagara Nightmare Alley
NO
Notorious
OD
Odd Man Out
OS
Ossessione
OU
Out of the Past
PH
Phantom Lady
PI
Pikovaya dama
PU
Pushover
SC
Scarlet Street
SE
Senza lasciare traccia
SO
Sorry, Wrong Number
ST
Strangers on a Train
SW
Sweet Smell of Success
TH
The Battling Bellhop The Big Clock The Big Heat The Big Sleep The Breaking Point The Brothers Rico The Dark Mirror The Fallen Idol The Fallen Sparrow The File on Thelma Jordon The Killers The Lady from Shanghai The Letter The Maltese Falcon The Midnight Story The Night of the Hunter The People Against O'Hara The Petrified Forest The Phenix City Story The Postman Always Rings Twice The Racket The Roaring Twenties The Second Woman The Strange Affair of Uncle Harry The Strange Love of Martha Ivers The Stranger The Suspect The Third Man The Two Mrs. Carrolls The Woman in the Window The Wrong Man They Live by Night They Made Me a Criminal
TO
Tomorrow Is Forever Touch of Evil
UN
Undercurrent
VI
Victim
WH
Where the Sidewalk Ends Where the Truth Lies While the City Sleeps White Heat
YO
You Only Live Once
ZI
Zift
