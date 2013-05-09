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Poster of Devil's Knot
6.1
Devil's Knot - Trailer 2
Kinoafisha Films Devil's Knot
6.1

Devil's Knot

, 2013
Devil's Knot
USA / Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Devil's Knot
6.1
Devil's Knot - Trailer 2
Devil's Knot  Trailer 2

Synopsis

The savage murders of three young children sparks a controversial trial of three teenagers accused of killing the kids as part of a satanic ritual.

Cast

Reese Witherspoon
Reese Witherspoon
Pam Hobbs
Colin Firth
Colin Firth
Ron Lax
Dane DeHaan
Dane DeHaan
Kevin Durand
Kevin Durand
Judd Lormand
Bruce Greenwood
Bruce Greenwood
Stephen Moyer
Stephen Moyer
Elias Koteas
Elias Koteas
Alessandro Nivola
Alessandro Nivola
Terry Hobbs
James Hamrick
Damien Echols
Seth Meriwether
Jason Baldwin
Kristopher Higgins
Jessie Misskelley
Director Atom Egoyan
Writer Scott Derrickson, Paul Harris Boardman, Mara Leveritt
Composer Mychael Danna
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 12 December 2016
World premiere 9 May 2013
Release date
8 September 2013 Russia Люксор 16+
24 October 2014 Australia
9 May 2013 Brazil
24 January 2014 Canada
3 October 2013 Germany
13 June 2014 Great Britain
5 June 2014 Greece
13 June 2014 Ireland 15A
8 May 2014 Italy
14 November 2014 Japan PG12
8 September 2013 Kazakhstan
18 September 2014 Mexico B-15
5 June 2014 Netherlands
24 October 2014 New Zealand
10 July 2014 North Macedonia
18 September 2014 Peru
12 March 2014 Philippines
1 May 2014 Singapore PG13
13 November 2014 South Korea 15
18 July 2014 Spain
5 June 2014 Switzerland
9 May 2013 USA
8 September 2013 Ukraine
24 July 2015 Venezuela
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,033,154
Production Worldview Entertainment
Also known as
Devil's Knot, Condenados, El nudo del diablo, Condenados (Devil's Knot), Ďáblův uzel, Đavolov čvor, Devil's Knot - Fino a prova contraria, Devil's Knot - Os Condenados, Diabelska przełęcz, Diablov uzol, Hudicev vozel, Im Schatten der Wahrheit, Les 3 crimes de West Memphis, Noeud du diable, Nút Thắt Của Quỷ, Ördöglakat, Sem Evidências, Şeytan Düğümü, Ta desma tou Diavolou, Tajna jezera Devil's Den, Τα δεσμά του διαβόλου, Дяволски възел, Узел дьявола, デビルズ・ノット, 魔谷奇案, 魔鬼绳结, The Devil's Knot

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
6.1 IMDb
Write review
Updated 12 November 2020

Film Trailers

All trailers
Devil's Knot - Trailer 2
Devil's Knot Trailer 2
Devil's Knot - Trailer
Devil's Knot Trailer
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Quotes

Ron Lax But if these three boys are innocent, would you want three families to lose their children too?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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