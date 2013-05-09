6.1Devil's Knot
Devil's Knot, 2013
USA / Thriller, Drama, Crime / 18+
Synopsis
The savage murders of three young children sparks a controversial trial of three teenagers accused of killing the kids as part of a satanic ritual.
Cast
James Hamrick
Damien Echols
Seth Meriwether
Jason Baldwin
Kristopher Higgins
Jessie Misskelley
Director Atom Egoyan
Writer Scott Derrickson, Paul Harris Boardman, Mara Leveritt
Composer Mychael Danna
Film details
Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 54 minutes
Production year 2013
Online premiere 12 December 2016
World premiere 9 May 2013
Release date
|8 September 2013
|Russia
|Люксор
|16+
|24 October 2014
|Australia
|9 May 2013
|Brazil
|24 January 2014
|Canada
|3 October 2013
|Germany
|13 June 2014
|Great Britain
|5 June 2014
|Greece
|13 June 2014
|Ireland
|15A
|8 May 2014
|Italy
|14 November 2014
|Japan
|PG12
|8 September 2013
|Kazakhstan
|18 September 2014
|Mexico
|B-15
|5 June 2014
|Netherlands
|24 October 2014
|New Zealand
|10 July 2014
|North Macedonia
|18 September 2014
|Peru
|12 March 2014
|Philippines
|1 May 2014
|Singapore
|PG13
|13 November 2014
|South Korea
|15
|18 July 2014
|Spain
|5 June 2014
|Switzerland
|9 May 2013
|USA
|8 September 2013
|Ukraine
|24 July 2015
|Venezuela
Budget $15,000,000
Worldwide Gross $2,033,154
Production Worldview Entertainment
Also known as
Devil's Knot, Condenados, El nudo del diablo, Condenados (Devil's Knot), Ďáblův uzel, Đavolov čvor, Devil's Knot - Fino a prova contraria, Devil's Knot - Os Condenados, Diabelska przełęcz, Diablov uzol, Hudicev vozel, Im Schatten der Wahrheit, Les 3 crimes de West Memphis, Noeud du diable, Nút Thắt Của Quỷ, Ördöglakat, Sem Evidências, Şeytan Düğümü, Ta desma tou Diavolou, Tajna jezera Devil's Den, Τα δεσμά του διαβόλου, Дяволски възел, Узел дьявола, デビルズ・ノット, 魔谷奇案, 魔鬼绳结, The Devil's Knot
Updated 12 November 2020
Film TrailersAll trailers
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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