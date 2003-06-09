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Poster of Hollywood Homicide
5.9
Kinoafisha Films Hollywood Homicide
5.9

Hollywood Homicide

, 2003
Hollywood Homicide
USA / Action, Drama, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Hollywood Homicide
5.9

Cast

Harrison Ford
Harrison Ford
Sgt. Joe Gavilan
Josh Hartnett
Josh Hartnett
Det. K.C. Calden
Lena Olin
Lena Olin
Ruby
Bruce Greenwood
Bruce Greenwood
Lt. Bennie Macko
Lolita Davidovich
Lolita Davidovich
Cleo Ricard
Keith David
Keith David
Leon
Master P
Julius Armas
Dwight Yoakam
Martin Landau
Martin Landau
Lou Diamond Phillips
Lou Diamond Phillips
Wanda
Gladys Knight
Olivia Robidoux
Meredith Scott Lynn
Director Ron Shelton
Writer Robert Souza, Ron Shelton
Composer Alex Wurman
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 56 minutes
Production year 2003
Online premiere 29 August 2003
World premiere 9 June 2003
Release date
18 September 2003 Russia 12+
18 September 2003 Belarus
1 October 2003 France
11 September 2003 Germany
29 August 2003 Great Britain
26 September 2003 Greece
25 September 2003 Hungary
18 September 2003 Kazakhstan
12 September 2003 Romania
12 December 2003 South Korea
24 October 2003 Spain
9 June 2003 USA
18 September 2003 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $75,000,000
Worldwide Gross $51,142,659
Production Revolution Studios, Pitt-Shelton Productions, The Pitt Group
Also known as
Hollywood Homicide, Hollywood: Departamento de homicidios, Hollywood Cops, Голливудские копы, Brottsplats Hollywood, Copoi de Hollywood, Detektívi z Hollywoodu, Detektivové z Hollywoodu, Divisão de Homicídios, Gollivud politsiyachilari, Holivudas policisti, Holivudo žmogžudysčiu skyrius, Hollivud polisləri, Hollywood - Wydział zabójstw, Hollywood Mordkommission, Hollywood polisleri, Hollywood: Departament d'homicidis, Hollywoodi őrjárat, Hollywoodski kifeljci, Hollywoodski murjaci, Homicide à Hollywood, Homicídio em Hollywood, Murha Hollywoodissa, Oi batsoi tou Hollywood, Sát Nhân Hollywood, Two Cops, Untitled Harrison Ford Starrer, Οι μπάτσοι του Χόλιγουντ, Голливуд полицейлері, Голлівудські копи, Холивудски ченгета, हॉलीवुड होमिसाइड, ハリウッド的殺人事件, 好莱坞重案组, 好萊塢重案組

Film rating

5.9
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 22 December 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

Interesting facts

Reportedly, Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett didn't get on during production and were distant with each other while promoting the film. Hartnett later said in an interview that they were on better terms by the time filming finished, but he recalled occasions when they would simply sit in the car instead of shooting a scene and neither of them would speak for about an hour.

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