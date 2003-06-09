|18 September 2003
|Russia
|12+
|18 September 2003
|Belarus
|1 October 2003
|France
|11 September 2003
|Germany
|29 August 2003
|Great Britain
|26 September 2003
|Greece
|25 September 2003
|Hungary
|18 September 2003
|Kazakhstan
|12 September 2003
|Romania
|12 December 2003
|South Korea
|24 October 2003
|Spain
|9 June 2003
|USA
|18 September 2003
|Ukraine
Reportedly, Harrison Ford and Josh Hartnett didn't get on during production and were distant with each other while promoting the film. Hartnett later said in an interview that they were on better terms by the time filming finished, but he recalled occasions when they would simply sit in the car instead of shooting a scene and neither of them would speak for about an hour.