The world turns upside down for Baba on his 25th birthday, when he learns that his apparently boring father is in fact a dreaded hitman, and that his family has made a tradition out of this morbid business for the past 12 generations! Now, the time has come for Baba to take over as the 13th. And as if all of this is not enough, there is the strange case of the love interest with her own secrets, a stolen Renoir painting and prowling contract killers. The plot thickens, but is Baba ready for the mayhem that's about to ensue!?