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Poster of Baa Baaa Black Sheep
4.8
Kinoafisha Films Baa Baaa Black Sheep
4.8

Baa Baaa Black Sheep

, 2018
Baa Baaa Black Sheep
India / Action, Comedy, Crime / 18+
Poster of Baa Baaa Black Sheep
4.8

Synopsis

The world turns upside down for Baba on his 25th birthday, when he learns that his apparently boring father is in fact a dreaded hitman, and that his family has made a tradition out of this morbid business for the past 12 generations! Now, the time has come for Baba to take over as the 13th. And as if all of this is not enough, there is the strange case of the love interest with her own secrets, a stolen Renoir painting and prowling contract killers. The plot thickens, but is Baba ready for the mayhem that's about to ensue!?

Cast

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Charlie
Anil Kapoor
Anil Kapoor
Manish Paul
Baba
Kay Kay Menon
ACP Shivraj Naik
Manjari Fadnis
Angelina Morris
Annu Kapoor
Santa Claus
Annu Kapoor
Santa Claus
Manish Wadhwa
Utpal Shivalkar
Natasha Suri
Kamya
Sahil Vaid
Sahil Vaid
Ashish Shivalkar
Aakkash Dabhade
Fixer
Vineet Sharma
Daniel
Director Vishwas Paandya
Writer Sanjeev Puri, Vishwas Paandya
Composer Roshan Balu, Gourov Dasgupta, Faizan Hussain, Gourav Roshan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 1 hour 43 minutes
Production year 2018
World premiere 23 March 2018
Release date
23 March 2018 India UA
Worldwide Gross $32,618
Production Agastya Films
Also known as
Baa Baaa Black Sheep, Oaia neagră

Film rating

4.8
Rate 10 votes
4.5 IMDb
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Best Comedies 
Updated 13 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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