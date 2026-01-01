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Poster of Villain
6.5
Kinoafisha Films Villain
6.5

Villain

, 1971
Villain
Great Britain / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Villain
6.5

Cast

Richard Burton
Richard Burton
Vic Dakin
Ian McShane
Ian McShane
Wolfe Lissner
Nigel Davenport
Bob Matthews
Donald Sinden
Gerald Draycott
Fiona Lewis
Venetia
Joss Ackland
Edgar Lowis
T. P. McKenna
Frank Fletcher
Cathleen Nesbitt
Mrs. Dakin
Elizabeth Knight
Patti
Colin Welland
Tom Binney
Director Michael Tuchner
Writer Dick Clement, Al Lettieri, Ian La Frenais, James Barlow
Composer Jonathan Hodge
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 1971
World premiere 26 May 1971
Release date
26 May 1971 Russia 18+
29 October 1971 France
19 September 1971 Great Britain
26 May 1971 Kazakhstan
26 May 1971 USA
26 May 1971 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget 383,786 GBP
Production Anglo-EMI, Kastner/Ladd/Kanter, Atlantic United Productions
Also known as
Villain, Burden of Proof, Die alles zur Sau machen, El gángster, El rostro de un villano, Gangsterguden, Hej Vic, hur mår mamma, Il mascalzone, O malandro, O Vilão, Roisto, Salaud, Serseri, Skurken, Ticălos, Udyret, Vecni alibi Vica Dakina, Villano, Złoczyńca, Ο διεφθαρμένος, Ο παλιάνθρωπος, Злодей, ロンドン大捜査線

Film rating

6.5
Rate 12 votes
6.5 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
[Vic Dakin has shot and killed Edgar Lowis because he thinks he has betrayed him. He tries to run but realises that the police have got the place surrounded so he walks up to Inspector Matthews and throws down his gun]
Bob Matthews See them?
[camera shows shots of various onlookers]
Bob Matthews And them. And them. You can't put the frighteners on *all* of them. Not all the time.
Vic Dakin Why not?
Bob Matthews You call 'em punters. We call 'em witnesses.
Vic Dakin You know, if I looked at one of them, they'd piss in their pants. Because I'm Vic Dakin.
Bob Matthews Used to be.
Vic Dakin And who are you? What do *you* do? Keeping Britain clean on thirty quid a week. Respect! Respect! You don't know what it is. Unless you're Vic Dakin. Tell 'im, someone, tell 'im.
[no-one says anything to support Vic]
Vic Dakin A hundred witnesses. But only twelve men on the jury. You remember that. Only twelve men on the jury.
[more shots of various onlookers and policemen, none of them looking scared]
Vic Dakin [shouting angrily at the onlookers] Who are you looking at?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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