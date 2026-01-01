[last lines]

[Vic Dakin has shot and killed Edgar Lowis because he thinks he has betrayed him. He tries to run but realises that the police have got the place surrounded so he walks up to Inspector Matthews and throws down his gun]

Bob Matthews See them?

[camera shows shots of various onlookers]

Bob Matthews And them. And them. You can't put the frighteners on *all* of them. Not all the time.

Vic Dakin Why not?

Bob Matthews You call 'em punters. We call 'em witnesses.

Vic Dakin You know, if I looked at one of them, they'd piss in their pants. Because I'm Vic Dakin.

Bob Matthews Used to be.

Vic Dakin And who are you? What do *you* do? Keeping Britain clean on thirty quid a week. Respect! Respect! You don't know what it is. Unless you're Vic Dakin. Tell 'im, someone, tell 'im.

[no-one says anything to support Vic]

Vic Dakin A hundred witnesses. But only twelve men on the jury. You remember that. Only twelve men on the jury.

[more shots of various onlookers and policemen, none of them looking scared]