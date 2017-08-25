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Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
6.9
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
, 2017
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
India / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
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6.9
Synopsis
Two contract killer from Uttar Pradesh, Babu Bihari and Banke Bihari who are often paid to bump off the same game, cross each other's path and end up fighting with each other.
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Cast
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Babu Bihari
Bidita Bag
Fulva
Shraddha Das
Yasmin
Divya Dutta
Sumitra Jiji
Murli Sharma
Triloki
Jatin Goswami
Banke Bihari
Bhagwan Tiwari
Tara Shankar Chauhan
Anita Sahgal
Meena Chauhan
Naveen Tyagi
Triveni
Sanjay Inamdar
Premchand
Director
Kushan Nandy
Writer
Ghalib Asad Bhopali
Composer
Anup Bhat
,
Gaurav Dagaonkar
,
Joel Drubba
,
Abhilash Lakra
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 2 minutes
Production year
2017
World premiere
25 August 2017
Release date
25 August 2017
India
A
Production
KNKSPL, Movies by the Mob
Also known as
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Asasinul, Мистер Соколиный Глаз
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Film rating
6.9
Rate
10
votes
6.8
IMDb
Updated 1 February 2023
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Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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