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Poster of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
6.9
Kinoafisha Films Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
6.9

Babumoshai Bandookbaaz

, 2017
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
India / Action, Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Babumoshai Bandookbaaz
6.9

Synopsis

Two contract killer from Uttar Pradesh, Babu Bihari and Banke Bihari who are often paid to bump off the same game, cross each other's path and end up fighting with each other.

Cast

Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Nawazuddin Siddiqui
Babu Bihari
Bidita Bag
Fulva
Shraddha Das
Yasmin
Divya Dutta
Sumitra Jiji
Murli Sharma
Triloki
Jatin Goswami
Banke Bihari
Bhagwan Tiwari
Tara Shankar Chauhan
Anita Sahgal
Meena Chauhan
Naveen Tyagi
Triveni
Sanjay Inamdar
Premchand
Director Kushan Nandy
Writer Ghalib Asad Bhopali
Composer Anup Bhat, Gaurav Dagaonkar, Joel Drubba, Abhilash Lakra
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country India
Runtime 2 hours 2 minutes
Production year 2017
World premiere 25 August 2017
Release date
25 August 2017 India A
Production KNKSPL, Movies by the Mob
Also known as
Babumoshai Bandookbaaz, Asasinul, Мистер Соколиный Глаз

Film rating

6.9
Rate 10 votes
6.8 IMDb
Updated 1 February 2023
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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