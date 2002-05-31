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Poster of Undisputed
6.2
Kinoafisha Films Undisputed
6.2

Undisputed

, 2002
Undisputed
USA, Germany / Action, Drama, Crime, Sport / 18+
Poster of Undisputed
6.2

Synopsis

When heavyweight champion George "Iceman" Chambers lands in prison, the resident gangster arranges a boxing match with the reigning prison champ.

Cast

Wesley Snipes
Wesley Snipes
Monroe Hutchen
Ving Rhames
Ving Rhames
George 'Iceman' Chambers
Peter Falk
Peter Falk
Mendy Ripstein
Michael Rooker
Michael Rooker
A.J. Mercker
Jon Seda
Jon Seda
Jesus 'Chuy' Campos
Wes Studi
Wes Studi
Mingo Pace
Fisher Stevens
Fisher Stevens
James 'Ratbag' Kroycek
Dayton Callie
Dayton Callie
Yank Lewis
Amy Aquino
Amy Aquino
Darlene Early
Johnny Williams
Al
Director Walter Hill
Writer David Giler, Walter Hill
Composer Stanley Clarke
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA / Germany
Runtime 1 hour 34 minutes
Production year 2002
Online premiere 23 September 2024
World premiere 31 May 2002
Release date
31 May 2002 Russia 16+
23 August 2002 Australia
17 July 2002 France
3 December 2002 Germany
23 August 2002 Italy
31 May 2002 Kazakhstan
7 March 2003 South Korea 15
23 August 2002 USA
31 May 2002 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $20,000,000
Worldwide Gross $14,946,150
Production A Band Apart, Amen Ra Films, Hollywood Partners
Also known as
Undisputed, Iceman, La Gran Pelea, Teräskehä, Обсуждению не подлежит, Bo'ysunmas, Champion, Contraataque, Dead Lock, Invicto, Invincible, Nenugaletas, Nepobjedivi, Neporazitelný, Niepokonany, Niepokonany. Czesc 1, O Imbatível, O kyriarxos tou paixnidiou, Quyết Đấu, Só Um Será Vencedor, Ubeseiret, Un seul deviendra invincible, Undisputed - Sieg ohne Ruhm, Vaieldamatult parim, Vitathatatlan, Yenilmez, Yenilməz, Ο κυρίαρχος του παιχνιδιού, Непобедиви, Непоражен, Обговоренню не підлягає, Талассыз, Фаворитът, デッドロック, 終極鬥士, La Gran Pelea 1, გასაჩივრებას არ ექვემდებარება, Undisputed: La Gran Pelea

Film rating

6.2
Rate 14 votes
6.1 IMDb
Updated 1 September 2021
Listen to the
soundtrack Undisputed

Quotes

Monroe Hutchens He's a fighter, I'm a fighter, if I'm better on that day, I win. That's just the way it goes. Someday, every fighter loses. Sooner or later, somebody comes along and they got your ticket. Too old, just wasn't your day, whatever the reason is. In the end, everybody gets beaten. The most you can hope for is that you stay on top a while. Be the best.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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