ProductionA Band Apart, Amen Ra Films, Hollywood Partners
Also known as
Undisputed, Iceman, La Gran Pelea, Teräskehä, Обсуждению не подлежит, Bo'ysunmas, Champion, Contraataque, Dead Lock, Invicto, Invincible, Nenugaletas, Nepobjedivi, Neporazitelný, Niepokonany, Niepokonany. Czesc 1, O Imbatível, O kyriarxos tou paixnidiou, Quyết Đấu, Só Um Será Vencedor, Ubeseiret, Un seul deviendra invincible, Undisputed - Sieg ohne Ruhm, Vaieldamatult parim, Vitathatatlan, Yenilmez, Yenilməz, Ο κυρίαρχος του παιχνιδιού, Непобедиви, Непоражен, Обговоренню не підлягає, Талассыз, Фаворитът, デッドロック, 終極鬥士, La Gran Pelea 1, გასაჩივრებას არ ექვემდებარება, Undisputed: La Gran Pelea
Monroe HutchensHe's a fighter, I'm a fighter, if I'm better on that day, I win. That's just the way it goes. Someday, every fighter loses. Sooner or later, somebody comes along and they got your ticket. Too old, just wasn't your day, whatever the reason is. In the end, everybody gets beaten. The most you can hope for is that you stay on top a while. Be the best.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.