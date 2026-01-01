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Poster of The Frightened City
6.2
Kinoafisha Films The Frightened City
6.2

The Frightened City

, 1961
The Frightened City
Great Britain / Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of The Frightened City
6.2

Synopsis

A small time thief is recruited by a mobster to help with the racketeering. He doesn't like the job, but with the mob on his back, a femme fatale in his bed and a sick friend to care for, he will have to keep all his wits about him.

Cast

Herbert Lom
Waldo Zhernikov
John Gregson
Det. Inspector Sayers
Sean Connery
Sean Connery
Paddy Damion
Alfred Marx
Harry Foulcher
Yvonne Romain
Anya
Olive McFarland
Sadie
Frederick Piper
Ogle
John Stone
Hood
David Davies
Alf Peters
Tom Bowman
Tanky Thomas
Director John Lemont
Writer Leigh Vance, John Lemont
Composer Norrie Paramor
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 37 minutes
Production year 1961
World premiere 1 September 1961
Release date
1 September 1961 Great Britain
30 March 1962 Ireland PG
11 December 1961 Sweden
20 July 1962 USA
Production Zodiac Productions
Also known as
The Frightened City, Die Peitsche, Los implacables, A cidade ameaçada, Agent i underverdenen, Agent i undre världen, Alamaailman sudet, Até o Último Gangster, Bandekrig i Soho, De sex ligorna, Epidromi ton exi symmorion, Gangsterler Şehri, L'Enquête mystérieuse, La ciudad bajo el terror, Naguri komi gurentai, Oraşul înfricoşat, Racket sur la ville, Rackett, Rackett sur la ville, Schrik over de stad, Scotland Yard sezioni omicidi, Επιδρομή των έξι συμμοριών, Напуганный народ, Престъпен град, 殴り込み愚連隊

Film rating

6.2
Rate 11 votes
6.2 IMDb
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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