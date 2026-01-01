A small time thief is recruited by a mobster to help with the racketeering. He doesn't like the job, but with the mob on his back, a femme fatale in his bed and a sick friend to care for, he will have to keep all his wits about him.
The Frightened City, Die Peitsche, Los implacables, A cidade ameaçada, Agent i underverdenen, Agent i undre världen, Alamaailman sudet, Até o Último Gangster, Bandekrig i Soho, De sex ligorna, Epidromi ton exi symmorion, Gangsterler Şehri, L'Enquête mystérieuse, La ciudad bajo el terror, Naguri komi gurentai, Oraşul înfricoşat, Racket sur la ville, Rackett, Rackett sur la ville, Schrik over de stad, Scotland Yard sezioni omicidi, Επιδρομή των έξι συμμοριών, Напуганный народ, Престъпен град, 殴り込み愚連隊
Film rating
6.2
Rate11 votes
6.2IMDb
Stills
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.