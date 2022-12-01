Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Рейтинги
7.6
IMDb Rating: 7.2
Rate
5 posters
Kinoafisha
Films
Hit the Second Case
Hit the Second Case
HIT: The 2nd Case
18+
Напомним о выходе в прокат
Action
Crime
Drama
Synopsis
Krishna Dev aka KD, a laidback cop working in Andhra Pradesh State HIT, takes on a gruesome murder case. As KD unravels the layers of the crime, the stakes rise unbelievably high and the threat comes unusually close.
Expand
Country
India
Runtime
2 hours 30 minutes
Production year
2022
World premiere
1 December 2022
Release date
2 December 2022
Canada
18A
2 December 2022
India
A
1 December 2022
USA
R
Worldwide Gross
$742,389
Production
Wall Poster Cinema, B4U Motion Pictures
Also known as
HIT: The 2nd Case, Hit the Second Case
Director
Sailesh Kolanu
Cast
Adivi Sesh
Vinni Mobstaz
Rao Ramesh
Tanikella Bharani
Krishna Murali Posani
Cast and Crew
Film rating
7.6
Rate
10
votes
7.2
IMDb
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
Alert me about the premiere
Film Reviews
No reviews
Write review
Stills
Now Playing
New Releases
Marty Supreme
2025, USA, Drama, History
Avatar 3
2025, USA, Sci-Fi, Fantasy, Action, Adventure
The Housemaid
2025, USA, Thriller
Zootopia 2
2025, USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Greenland: Migration
2026, Great Britain / USA, Thriller, Sci-Fi, Action, Adventure
Shelter
2026, USA, Action, Thriller
Return to Silent Hill
2026, USA, Horror
Kommentiruy eto
2026, Russia, Comedy
Ravioli Oli
2026, Russia, Comedy, Romantic
Chebi 2
2026, Russia, Family, Comedy
Levsha
2026, Russia, Adventure
Chainsaw Man - The Movie: Reze Arc
2025, Japan, Action, Adventure, Animation
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree