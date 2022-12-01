Menu
Poster of Hit the Second Case
7.6 IMDb Rating: 7.2
Hit the Second Case

Hit the Second Case

HIT: The 2nd Case 18+
Synopsis

Krishna Dev aka KD, a laidback cop working in Andhra Pradesh State HIT, takes on a gruesome murder case. As KD unravels the layers of the crime, the stakes rise unbelievably high and the threat comes unusually close.
Country India
Runtime 2 hours 30 minutes
Production year 2022
World premiere 1 December 2022
Release date
2 December 2022 Canada 18A
2 December 2022 India A
1 December 2022 USA R
Worldwide Gross $742,389
Production Wall Poster Cinema, B4U Motion Pictures
Also known as
HIT: The 2nd Case, Hit the Second Case
Director
Sailesh Kolanu
Cast
Adivi Sesh
Vinni Mobstaz
Rao Ramesh
Tanikella Bharani
Krishna Murali Posani
Cast and Crew

Film rating

7.6
10 votes
7.2 IMDb
Stills
