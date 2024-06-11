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Poster of It's not my business
5.6
Kinoafisha Films It's not my business
5.6

It's not my business

, 1976
Menya eto ne kasaetsya
USSR / Crime, Detective, Thriller / 18+
Poster of It's not my business
5.6

Synopsis

Menya eto ne kasaetsya (aka... It's not my business) is set in Soviet Russia. The manager of a garment industry dies in a car accident. Investigation reveals that the accident was not a random, but a designed event. The industry b...

Cast

Aleksandr Zbruyev
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Sergei Petrovich Shubnikov
Yuriy Demich
Yuriy Demich
Vadim
Bruno Frejndlikh
Bruno Frejndlikh
Kirill Pavlovich Klivenskiy
Irina Ponarovskaya
Regina Mikhailovna Korabelnikova
Lyudmila Arinina
Lyudmila Arinina
Vera Arkadyevna Drozdova
Irina Grigoreva
Lyusa
Boris Ivanov
Boris Ivanov
Nikolay Arkadevich Drozdov
Aleksandr Anisimov
Semyon Grigoryevich Dmitruk
Ivan Petrovich Dmitriev
Varentsov
Pavel Pankov
Novosyolov
Director Herbert Rappaport
Writer Edgar Dubrovsky, Herbert Rappaport
Composer Aleksandr Mnatsakanyan
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USSR
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 1976
World premiere 12 December 1977
Release date
12 December 1977 USSR
Production Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Menya eto ne kasaetsya, Меня это не касается, Az inspektor küldetése, Das geht mich nichts an

Film rating

5.6
Rate 10 votes
5.6 IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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