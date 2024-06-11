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5.6
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It's not my business
5.6
It's not my business
, 1976
Menya eto ne kasaetsya
USSR / Crime, Detective, Thriller / 18+
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5.6
Synopsis
Menya eto ne kasaetsya (aka... It's not my business) is set in Soviet Russia. The manager of a garment industry dies in a car accident. Investigation reveals that the accident was not a random, but a designed event. The industry b...
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Cast
Aleksandr Zbruyev
Sergei Petrovich Shubnikov
Yuriy Demich
Vadim
Bruno Frejndlikh
Kirill Pavlovich Klivenskiy
Irina Ponarovskaya
Regina Mikhailovna Korabelnikova
Lyudmila Arinina
Vera Arkadyevna Drozdova
Irina Grigoreva
Lyusa
Boris Ivanov
Nikolay Arkadevich Drozdov
Aleksandr Anisimov
Semyon Grigoryevich Dmitruk
Ivan Petrovich Dmitriev
Varentsov
Pavel Pankov
Novosyolov
Director
Herbert Rappaport
Writer
Edgar Dubrovsky
,
Herbert Rappaport
Composer
Aleksandr Mnatsakanyan
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
USSR
Runtime
1 hour 35 minutes
Production year
1976
World premiere
12 December 1977
Release date
12 December 1977
USSR
Production
Lenfilm Studio
Also known as
Menya eto ne kasaetsya, Меня это не касается, Az inspektor küldetése, Das geht mich nichts an
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Film rating
5.6
Rate
10
votes
5.6
IMDb
Updated 11 June 2024
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