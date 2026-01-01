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Poster of Number 17
6.1
Kinoafisha Films Number 17
6.1

Number 17

, 1932
Number Seventeen
Great Britain / Crime, Thriller / 18+
Poster of Number 17
6.1

Synopsis

A gang of thieves gather at a safe house following a robbery, but a detective is on their trail.

Cast

Leon M. Lion
Ben
Anne Grey
Nora Brant
John Stewart
John Stewart
Barton
Donald Calthrop
Brant
Barry Jones
Henry Doyle
Ann Casson
Rose Ackroyd
Henry Caine
Mr. Ackroyd
Garry Marsh
Sheldrake
Pearl Hay
Minor Role
Herbert Langley
The Guard on Train
Director Alfred Hitchcock
Writer Joseph Jefferson Farjeon, Alma Reville, Alfred Hitchcock, Rodney Ackland
Composer Adolph Hallis
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 3 minutes
Production year 1932
World premiere 18 July 1932
Release date
18 July 1932 Finland K-16
2 April 2025 France
7 November 1932 Great Britain
18 July 1932 Sweden 15
Production British International Pictures (BIP)
Also known as
Number Seventeen, No 17, Number 17, Numéro 17, Número 17, 17beonji, A tizenhetes számú ház, Broj sedamnaest, Midnatsbanden, Mispar 17, No. 17., Numărul 17, Numer siedemnaście, Número Dezassete, Numero diciassette, Número diecisiete, Nummer 17, Nummer siebzehn, O Mistério do Número 17, Talo numero 17, Talo numero seitsemäntoista, Номер 17, Номер семнадцать, Номер сімнадцять, 17 Nömrə

Film rating

6.1
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb

Quotes

[last lines]
Ben Will you see me safely home, guv'nor, if I gives you a nice wedding present, eh?
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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