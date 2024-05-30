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Poster of Le Corbeau
7.9
Kinoafisha Films Le Corbeau
7.9

Le Corbeau

, 1943
Le Corbeau
France / Thriller, Drama, Crime, Detective / 18+
Poster of Le Corbeau
7.9

Synopsis

French village doctor becomes target of poison-pen letters sent to village leaders, accusing him of affairs and practicing abortion.

Cast

Ginette Leclerc
Denise Saillens
Micheline Francey
Laura Vorzet
Héléna Manson
Marie Corbin - l'infirmière
Jeanne Fusier-Gir
La mercière
Pierre Fresnay
Le docteur Rémy Germain
Sylvie
La mère du cancéreux
Liliane Maigné
Rolande Saillens
Pierre Larquey
Le docteur Michel Vorzet
Noël Roquevert
Saillens - la maître d'école
Bernard Lancret
Le substitut
Director Henri-Georges Clouzot
Writer Louis Chavance, Henri-Georges Clouzot
Composer Tony Aubin
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country France
Runtime 1 hour 32 minutes
Production year 1943
World premiere 28 September 1943
Release date
28 September 1943 France
Worldwide Gross $36,089
Production Continental Films
Also known as
Le corbeau, El cuervo, Der Rabe, Gavran, Korpen, O Corvo, The Raven, Ворон, A holló, Cartas Anônimas, Corbul, Havran, Il corvo, Korppi, Kruk, L'oeil du serpent, L'oiseau noir, Laura, Lettres anonymes, Maladie contagieuse, Ravnen, Sombra do Pavor, To koraki, Гарванът, 乌鸦, 密告（1943）

Film rating

7.9
Rate 14 votes
7.8 IMDb
Updated 30 May 2024

Quotes

Le docteur Rémy Germain [examining Denise in his office] Now breathe.
[puts his head against her chest and listens for a few seconds]
Le docteur Rémy Germain Breathe normally.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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