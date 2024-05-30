Le corbeau, El cuervo, Der Rabe, Gavran, Korpen, O Corvo, The Raven, Ворон, A holló, Cartas Anônimas, Corbul, Havran, Il corvo, Korppi, Kruk, L'oeil du serpent, L'oiseau noir, Laura, Lettres anonymes, Maladie contagieuse, Ravnen, Sombra do Pavor, To koraki, Гарванът, 乌鸦, 密告（1943）
Film rating
7.9
Rate14 votes
7.8IMDb
Updated 30 May 2024
Quotes
Le docteur Rémy Germain[examining Denise in his office]Now breathe.
[puts his head against her chest and listens for a few seconds]
Le docteur Rémy GermainBreathe normally.
ShowtimesCurrently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.