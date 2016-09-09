Tyson Cutler Is it true we come from fishes?

Colby Cutler What'd you say?

Tyson Cutler It's what they said at school.

Colby Cutler You just listen to me, me boy, and listen good... No one is about to tell me I come from the arse of an ape, or that your granddaddy were a goldfish. Really. What a load of bollocks.

[pause]

Colby Cutler You really think God made us from a fish?

Tyson Cutler Teacher said.

Colby Cutler Well, they're fannies then. Great big fannies. Don't listen to 'em, Ty. Don't listen to 'em. From fishes. Yeah well, maybe her ancestors. Not mine, not yours. I thought school was supposed to teach you common senses.

Tyson Cutler I don't like it there.