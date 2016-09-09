Tyson Cutler
Is it true we come from fishes?
Colby Cutler
What'd you say?
Tyson Cutler
It's what they said at school.
Colby Cutler
You just listen to me, me boy, and listen good... No one is about to tell me I come from the arse of an ape, or that your granddaddy were a goldfish. Really. What a load of bollocks.
[pause]
Colby Cutler
You really think God made us from a fish?
Tyson Cutler
Teacher said.
Colby Cutler
Well, they're fannies then. Great big fannies. Don't listen to 'em, Ty. Don't listen to 'em. From fishes. Yeah well, maybe her ancestors. Not mine, not yours. I thought school was supposed to teach you common senses.
Tyson Cutler
I don't like it there.
Colby Cutler
Fucking waste of time, if you ask me. They're trying to control your mind. That's why I never did send Chad to school. You've gotta stand up against these cunts, Tyson... So they don't trespass against us.