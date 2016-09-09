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Poster of Trespass Against Us
5.9
Trespass Against Us - Dubbed trailer
Kinoafisha Films Trespass Against Us
5.9

Trespass Against Us

, 2016
Trespass Against Us
Great Britain / Drama, Thriller, Crime, Action / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Trespass Against Us
5.9
Trespass Against Us - Dubbed trailer
Trespass Against Us  Dubbed trailer

Synopsis

A man looks to find a way to escape the criminal ways of his outlaw family.

Cast

Michael Fassbender
Michael Fassbender
Chad Cutler
Brendan Gleeson
Brendan Gleeson
Colby Cutler
Sean Harris
Sean Harris
Gordon Bennett
Rory Kinnear
Rory Kinnear
P.C. Lovage
Lyndsey Marshal
Lyndsey Marshal
Kelly Cutler
Killian Scott
Killian Scott
Kenny
Anastasia Hille
Anastasia Hille
Tony Way
Tony Way
Georgie Smith
Tyson Cutler
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Sampson
Kacie Anderson
Mini Cutler
Gerard Kearns
Lester
Director Adam Smith
Writer Alastair Siddons
Composer The Chemical Brothers
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Great Britain
Runtime 1 hour 38 minutes
Production year 2016
Online premiere 24 September 2016
World premiere 9 September 2016
Release date
16 March 2017 Russia Капелла Фильм 18+
16 March 2017 Belarus
1 March 2017 France
3 August 2017 Germany
14 October 2016 Great Britain
30 March 2017 Greece
28 June 2017 Italy
16 March 2017 Kazakhstan
13 April 2017 Slovakia
20 July 2017 South Korea
16 March 2017 Ukraine
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $517,197
Production Potboiler Productions, Film4, Albert Granville
Also known as
Trespass Against Us, Das Gesetz der Familie, Nož u našim leđima, À ceux qui nous ont offensés, Codice criminale, Código criminal, Código de Família, Não Ultrapasse, Paranomes zoes, Proti vlastní krvi, Wbrew rodzinie, Παράνομες ζωές, Афера по-английски, Престъпление срещу нас, アウトサイダーズ, 血浓于罪, 血濃於罪, Афера по-англійськи

Film rating

5.9
Rate 15 votes
5.8 IMDb
Write review
Updated 26 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Trespass Against Us - Dubbed trailer
Trespass Against Us Dubbed trailer
Trespass Against Us - Trailer
Trespass Against Us Trailer
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Quotes

Tyson Cutler Is it true we come from fishes?
Colby Cutler What'd you say?
Tyson Cutler It's what they said at school.
Colby Cutler You just listen to me, me boy, and listen good... No one is about to tell me I come from the arse of an ape, or that your granddaddy were a goldfish. Really. What a load of bollocks.
[pause]
Colby Cutler You really think God made us from a fish?
Tyson Cutler Teacher said.
Colby Cutler Well, they're fannies then. Great big fannies. Don't listen to 'em, Ty. Don't listen to 'em. From fishes. Yeah well, maybe her ancestors. Not mine, not yours. I thought school was supposed to teach you common senses.
Tyson Cutler I don't like it there.
Colby Cutler Fucking waste of time, if you ask me. They're trying to control your mind. That's why I never did send Chad to school. You've gotta stand up against these cunts, Tyson... So they don't trespass against us.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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