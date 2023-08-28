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Poster of Failure!
6.4
Kinoafisha Films Failure!
6.4

Failure!

, 2023
Failure!
Mexico, USA / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
Poster of Failure!
6.4

Synopsis

Shot in a single, 87-minute take, James has just one hour to choose between financial ruin or murder to protect his family.

Cast

Ted Raimi
Ted Raimi
James
Noel Douglas Orput
Unknown Man
Melissa Diaz
Maria
Christin Muuli
Jessica
Merrick McCartha
Mr. Serge
Daniel Kuhlman
Alvar
LeVar Michael
Robert
Spencer Langston
JP. Jr.
John Paul Medrano
Michael
Ernest Cavazos
Slavko
Director Alex Kahuam
Writer Alex Kahuam
Composer Vincent Gillioz
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Mexico / USA
Runtime 1 hour 27 minutes
Production year 2023
World premiere 28 August 2023
Production Promotora NAE, Spacebrain Entertainment
Also known as
Failure!, Põrumine, Fracaso!

Film rating

6.4
Rate 10 votes
5.4 IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies 
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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