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6.4
Kinoafisha
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Failure!
6.4
Failure!
, 2023
Failure!
Mexico, USA / Comedy, Crime, Drama / 18+
About
Showtimes
Cast & Crew
Posters
Filming locations
6.4
Synopsis
Shot in a single, 87-minute take, James has just one hour to choose between financial ruin or murder to protect his family.
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Cast
Ted Raimi
James
Noel Douglas Orput
Unknown Man
Melissa Diaz
Maria
Christin Muuli
Jessica
Merrick McCartha
Mr. Serge
Daniel Kuhlman
Alvar
LeVar Michael
Robert
Spencer Langston
JP. Jr.
John Paul Medrano
Michael
Ernest Cavazos
Slavko
Director
Alex Kahuam
Writer
Alex Kahuam
Composer
Vincent Gillioz
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Mexico / USA
Runtime
1 hour 27 minutes
Production year
2023
World premiere
28 August 2023
Production
Promotora NAE, Spacebrain Entertainment
Also known as
Failure!, Põrumine, Fracaso!
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Film rating
6.4
Rate
10
votes
5.4
IMDb
Place in the rating
Best Comedies
Updated 26 August 2024
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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