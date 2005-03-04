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Poster of Be Cool
5.6
Kinoafisha Films Be Cool
5.6

Be Cool

, 2005
Be Cool
USA / Crime, Comedy / 18+
Poster of Be Cool
5.6

Synopsis

Disenchanted with the movie industry, Chili Palmer tries the music industry, meeting and romancing a widow of a music executive on the way.

Cast

John Travolta
John Travolta
Chili Palmer
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman
Edie Athens
Danny DeVito
Danny DeVito
Cedric the Entertainer
Cedric the Entertainer
Sin LaSalle
James Gandolfini
James Gandolfini
Robert Pastorelli
Joe Loop
Dwayne Johnson
Dwayne Johnson
Elliot Wilhelm
Steven Tyler
Steven Tyler
Vince Vaughn
Vince Vaughn
Raji
Kimberly J. Brown
Debi Mazar
Debi Mazar
Harvey Keitel
Harvey Keitel
Director F. Gary Gray
Writer Peter Steinfeld, Elmore Leonard
Composer John Powell
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 58 minutes
Production year 2005
Online premiere 23 March 2005
World premiere 4 March 2005
Release date
7 April 2005 Russia 16+
7 April 2005 Belarus
4 March 2005 Canada
21 April 2005 Czechia
23 March 2005 France
30 March 2005 Germany
1 April 2005 Great Britain
5 April 2005 Greece
17 May 2005 Hungary
15 April 2005 Italy
7 April 2005 Kazakhstan
8 April 2005 South Korea 15
4 March 2005 USA
7 April 2005 Ukraine
MPAA PG-13
Budget $53,000,000
Worldwide Gross $95,763,716
Production Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM), Jersey Films, Double Feature Films
Also known as
Be Cool, Tómalo con calma, Be Cool - Jeder ist auf der Suche nach dem nächsten großen Hit, Be Cool ビー・クール, Be cool, Chili Palmer on tagasi!, Be Cool: O Outro Nome do Jogo, Budi opušten, Būk kietas, Công Nghệ Lăng Xê, Csak lazán!, Da-te mare si tare!, Jogos Mais Perigosos, Sakin ol, Sois cool, Sve je cool, Vēsā mierā, Будь крутішим!, Будь круче!, Игра по ноти, 黑道比酷, Chili Palmer 2: Be Cool, Get Shorty 2 - Be Cool, 黑道当家2

Film rating

5.6
Rate 12 votes
5.6 IMDb
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Updated 13 December 2023

Quotes

Sin LaSalle Have you lost your mind? I mean, how is it that you can disrespect a mans ethnicity when you know we've influenced nearly every facet of white America... from our music to our style of dress. Not to mention your basic imitation of our sense of cool; walk, talk, dress, mannerisms... we enrich your very existence, all the while contributing to the gross national product through our achievements in corporate America. It's these conceits that comfort me when I am faced with the ignorant, cowardly, bitter and bigoted, who *have* no talent, no guts? people like you who desecrate things they don't understand when the truth is - you should say thank-you, man? and go on about your way. But apparently you are incapable of doing that! So...
[shoots his gun]
Sin LaSalle ... and don't tell me to be cool. I *am* cool!
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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